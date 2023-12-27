Ariana Grande Confirms New Album Is Coming In 2024 – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

27 December 2023, 16:03 | Updated: 27 December 2023, 16:12

Ariana Grande's red lip is the mark of her new era
Ariana Grande's red lip is the mark of her new era. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Cancel your plans, Ariana Grande is releasing new music in 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande will soon be back in our lives after confirming her seventh album is on its way next year.

After sharing snippets from the studio for months on Instagram, Ariana shared a mini round-up on 27th December with the caption: “See you next year," tagging producers Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin and loads more people who have helped put the album together.

The Wicked star also shared photos from her studio and pictures of the bottom half of her face, showing off a bold red lip – could this be the new album artwork?

Here’s what we know so far about Ariana’s new music.

Ariana Grande teases fans of new music as she gets back in the studio

When is Ariana Grande’s new album coming out?

Ariana hasn’t confirmed an exact date for AG7, but we know her new album is coming out in 2024 after she rounded off December with a post captioned, “see you next year” alongside snippets from the studio and a video – on mute – of her mum dancing to what we’re predicting is a brand new song.

In her bulk upload, Ariana included a video where she can be seen lying on her sofa under a blanket crying with laughter. Producer Max Martin asks her: “Tell me how you feel, what’s going on… Is this almost the last day of this album?” And she responds: “I’m so tired. I’m so happy and grateful but I also feel like I weigh 3000 tonnes, I can’t move, it’s impossible.”

We’re taking that as a sign the album is complete and poor Ari is seemingly emotionally drained. Well, it's been an emotional rollercoaster of a year for the 'Yours Truly' singer after her split from husband Dalton Gomez.

Her upload also included a photo of what looks like a stage setting, a music video perhaps…

Ariana Grande said her album has 'two moods'
Ariana Grande said her album has 'two moods'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

What’s on the track list for Ariana Grande’s new album?

Ariana hasn’t shared the track list for her new album just yet, but if her social media posts are anything to go by, the track list is complete.

On Instagram Stories she shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call, where she looks like she’s dancing and the person on the other end of the call is smiling. Ariana captioned it: “The two moods of the album.”

What is Ariana Grande’s new album cover?

Ari’s really been treating us lately; it looks like we may have a sneak-peek at her new album visuals already. Fan account Ariana Today shared a post revealing the pop sensation sent them a special red package with a photo of her red lips, r.e.m beauty red lipstick and a handwritten note in red pen which read: “see you next year.”

Given the photo of Ari’s red lips are all over her latest posts, we’re guessing that’s the album artwork or at least the visuals kicking off her new era.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

'Saltburn' has been a very divisive film

Here's What The Saltburn Cast Have Said About Its Controversial Scenes From The Bathtub To The Graveyard

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner & Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Dating Timeline

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on set of their new movie Wicked

Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly spent Christmas together

Did Taylor Swift Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce?

Kourtney and Travis are likely to not share Rocky's face for a while

Why Kourtney Kardashian Won't Show Baby Rocky's Face Any Time Soon

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits