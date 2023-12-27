Ariana Grande Confirms New Album Is Coming In 2024 – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Ariana Grande's red lip is the mark of her new era. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Cancel your plans, Ariana Grande is releasing new music in 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ariana Grande will soon be back in our lives after confirming her seventh album is on its way next year.

After sharing snippets from the studio for months on Instagram, Ariana shared a mini round-up on 27th December with the caption: “See you next year," tagging producers Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin and loads more people who have helped put the album together.

The Wicked star also shared photos from her studio and pictures of the bottom half of her face, showing off a bold red lip – could this be the new album artwork?

Here’s what we know so far about Ariana’s new music.

Ariana Grande teases fans of new music as she gets back in the studio

When is Ariana Grande’s new album coming out?

Ariana hasn’t confirmed an exact date for AG7, but we know her new album is coming out in 2024 after she rounded off December with a post captioned, “see you next year” alongside snippets from the studio and a video – on mute – of her mum dancing to what we’re predicting is a brand new song.

In her bulk upload, Ariana included a video where she can be seen lying on her sofa under a blanket crying with laughter. Producer Max Martin asks her: “Tell me how you feel, what’s going on… Is this almost the last day of this album?” And she responds: “I’m so tired. I’m so happy and grateful but I also feel like I weigh 3000 tonnes, I can’t move, it’s impossible.”

We’re taking that as a sign the album is complete and poor Ari is seemingly emotionally drained. Well, it's been an emotional rollercoaster of a year for the 'Yours Truly' singer after her split from husband Dalton Gomez.

Her upload also included a photo of what looks like a stage setting, a music video perhaps…

Ariana Grande said her album has 'two moods'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

What’s on the track list for Ariana Grande’s new album?

Ariana hasn’t shared the track list for her new album just yet, but if her social media posts are anything to go by, the track list is complete.

On Instagram Stories she shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call, where she looks like she’s dancing and the person on the other end of the call is smiling. Ariana captioned it: “The two moods of the album.”

What is Ariana Grande’s new album cover?

Ari’s really been treating us lately; it looks like we may have a sneak-peek at her new album visuals already. Fan account Ariana Today shared a post revealing the pop sensation sent them a special red package with a photo of her red lips, r.e.m beauty red lipstick and a handwritten note in red pen which read: “see you next year.”

Given the photo of Ari’s red lips are all over her latest posts, we’re guessing that’s the album artwork or at least the visuals kicking off her new era.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.