The Adorable Moment Ariana Grande Shared 'Eternal Sunshine' With Her Team

Ariana Grande has shared a first look at her presenting 'Eternal Sunshine' to her record label. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's the moment Ariana Grande first presented her new album 'Eternal Sunshine' to her team at Republic Records.

In a new video shared by Ariana Grande she has let us into the world of creating her new album 'Eternal Sunshine'. The 'yes, and?' singer tears up as she explains the work she's put into developing what she describes as a 'concept album'.

The star has said that every song on the album being released on March 8th is a "heightened piece of the same story [and] of the same experience".

In the video she is talking to her entire team at Republic Records, who she has worked with since 2011, as she reveals that she began writing the album in September of 2023, so it's been a pretty quick turn around!

Within this little snippet of studio time Ariana reveals the motivation behind her writing and the tone for the album. Here's everything she said.

Ariana Grande has described 'Eternal Sunshine' as a concept album. Picture: Getty

What has Ariana Grande said about her new album 'Eternal Sunshine'?

Speaking at the very first run through of her new album 'Eternal Sunshine' with her team at Republic Records, Ariana became very emotional talking about the vulnerability she has poured into this concept album.

She said she would describe it as a concept album because every track is "a heightened piece of the same story [and] of the same experience".

"I'm like weirdly emotional, I think because I have been doing this for you guys for like ten years, twelve years and I'm like, ah!" She started before turning away and whispering to herself: "F**king pull it together, b*tch"

In the clip she says she is going to play nine songs but admits there is 13 tracks altogether for the album.

Discussing the tracks she said: "Some of them are really vulnerable, some of them are like playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that and the rest of it is just kind of also really vulnerable."

This "playing the part" angle was very clear in the lyrics and music video for the fist single release of the album 'yes, and?' where she even addresses people speculating about her romantic affairs in a shock line which says: "Why do you care so much who's - I ride?"

This is likely a reference to the backlash she has received over her latest relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater who she met on set of the upcoming film.

Ariana Grande's new album drops on March 8th 2024. Picture: Getty

The video ends with a cut to the team shaking their heads in disbelief giving a huge applause with a very emotional Ari looking relieved and excited.

Fans are more than ready for 'Eternal Sunshine' to drop with comments like "march 8th couldn't get here any soooner" and "ecstatic doesn’t begin to cover it" flooding her page.

