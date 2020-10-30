Ariana Grande & Mac Miller: Split & Relationship Details

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were in a relationship for two years and even released a string of collaborations together. Now, Ariana has referenced her ex-boyfriend in the lyrics of her new album 'Positions'. But when did they split? And what was the reason?

Ariana Grande has referenced her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on her sixth studio album ‘Positions’.

The couple began dating in 2016, but when did they split? Let’s take a look at their relationship details…

Ariana Grande Breaks Down During Sweetener Tour Concert In Mac Miller's Hometown

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were in a relationship for two years. But when did they split? Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

When did Ariana Grande and Mac Miller split?

Ariana and Mac split in May 2018 after two years together.

What was the reason Ariana Grande and Mac Miller split?

A few weeks after Ariana confirmed they had split up, Mac was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an angry fan blamed Ariana for his reckless behaviour on Twitter.

They wrote: "Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood."

However, Ariana hit back and spilled some serious tea about their ‘toxic’ relationship.

She wrote: "How absurd that you minimise female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is about me).

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course).

"But shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s*** together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that.

"Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was.

"I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

What else has Ariana Grande said about her split from Mac Miller?

Opening up to Vogue in 2019, Ariana said: "By no means was what we had perfect.

"He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming... less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."

