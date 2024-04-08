Billie Eilish Releases First Look At New Music With Major Clue About Her Next Album

8 April 2024, 12:55

Billie Eilish shares snippet of a new song
Billie Eilish shares snippet of a new song. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After breaking the internet with her private story on Instagram, Billie Eilish has released a snippet of a new song and it comes with a major clue about her next album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has been teasing fans worldwide with clues about her next album. After changing her Instagram profile pic, she let us know that her new era is blue. Then came the billboards teasing lyrics from what we assume are her new songs.

And after all that hype came her Instagram 'close friends list'. The 'NDA' singer added her entire Insta following to her close friends story. With everyone desperate to know why, she amassed over 19 million new followers.

Curiosity got the better of us all, and for good reason as she continued to tease visuals for her new music, as well as sharing an ambiguous phrase, "HIT ME" onto her close friends story.

On Sunday night she took to the story to say, "I'm telling you something tomorrow" followed up by a selfie saying, "I promise". Billie kept to her promise, as the next day she dropped an unexpected clip onto her Insta feed with the caption, "Ready?". Erm, yes Billie, we are so ready.

The clip featured someone drowning and as a hand reached out to save them the music switched up and we got a taste of those iconic Billie vocals. But what does this clip tell us about her upcoming music?

The teaser clip suggests that BE3 is going to be water based which is pretty epic for Billie since water used to be her biggest fear. This a phobia she conquered during her last project, as half of the music video for her title song 'Happier Than Ever' was shot under water.

After dropping the project, she had told Elle, “Water used to be my biggest fear—I was terrified of drowning and having my head stuck underwater." The two-time Oscar Award winner went on: "Half of the video was shot underwater. So I pretty much overcame my fear of water. It was f**king crazy, dude.”

Fans have been jokingly commenting things like "in her drowning era" and "so ready for her drowning era". But this clip of someone drowning might just be the biggest clue as to what her new music is about.

It's almost impossible to work out who the person in the video is but since Billie usually stars in her own music videos, it's probably her. Perhaps we are looking at an album centred around Billie's biggest fears.

Billie has been bread-crumbing her new music on her close friends story
Billie has been bread-crumbing her new music on her close friends story. Picture: Instagram

So what will her new music sound like? Well, judging by this very small snippet it's going to more of Billie's matured sound. Think 'Billie Bossa Nova' from 'Happier Than Ever' rather than some of her earlier hits.

The clip has got all of Billie's fans more than excited and many hopped over to her website to see if there were any more clues about her new music over there. But they were faced with a surprising '404' notice, which could suggest her website is going through some changes. One thrilled fan wrote: "The website is down, she is coming."

Fans spotted this Billie Eilish billboard in London
Fans spotted this Billie Eilish billboard in London. Picture: Capital

Earlier this year Billie had started to tease that new music was coming with billboards spotted in the US and UK. In London big blue text read, "Did I cross the line?". And in the US one said: "She's in the headlights."

Other billboards read, "I could change you life" and "Do you know how to bend?".

It's unclear as to when new music is coming from Billie but the caption, "Ready?" leads us to believe it is coming very, very soon.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish's Third Album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft': Everything We Know So Far

Travis Kelce is said to be in the midst of filming for a brand new TV show

Travis Kelce Swaps NFL For Surprising New Career Path

Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa were one of the first couples to marry on MAFS Australia 2024.

Are Sara Mesa And Tim Calwell From MAFS Australia 2024 Still Together?

TV & Film

Taylor Swift announced 'Dead Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Release Date, Track List And More

Changes coming to Love Island

Love Island Making Big Changes For Its 10th Anniversary

Love Island

Beyoncé's upcoming album will be named 'Cowboy Carter'

What Is The Meaning Of 'Cowboy Carter' Beyoncé's Latest Album

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits