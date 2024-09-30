Billie Eilish shares new 'Birds Of A Feather' visuals on tour

Billie Eilish responds to 'Birds Of A Feather' video backlash on 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' tour

Billie Eilish indirectly responded to backlash for her 'Birds Of A Feather' music video.

Billie Eilish has kicked off her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' tour where she not only plays every song from her latest album, she also treats fans to hits from her past eras including a 'Ocean Eyes' medley and her iconic ballad 'Happier Than Ever'.

Just two days before her tour began she dropped the visuals for her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' song 'Birds Of A Feather', directed by photographer Aidan Zamiri. The video sees Billie alone in an office-like building sat in a chair singing her song before she's dragged into a room filled with smashed office tables and chairs.

As soon as she released the music video she was inundated with fans criticising her creative choices. Fans said they expected the video to bright and colourful, to include her in a field, running through flowers etc.

One fan's post has 76,000 likes and says: "The way billie is ruining her era with these visuals like… the colours? I imagined Birds of a Feather to play in a field with flowers, animated birds,… what is this—"

Billie Eilish in her Birds Of A Feather music video. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

With hundreds of thousands of commenters agreeing the account said: "I think the reason everyone is so disappointed is bc she used to be a visuals girl.

"You could chop up BOAF and Chihiro [music video] and splice it together and it‘d look like the same video… from the colours to the editing and costumes and set… like girl come oonnnnn you can do better."

Now Billie seems to have responded to fans with the visuals she uses on her tour. While she sings 'Birds Of A Feather' a screen above her plays a video of her running through a field of sunflowers.

You can tell the video has been filmed in reverse and fans are loving it. One wrote: "The tour visuals for birds of a feather are SO CUTE why didn’t she make this her [music video] ?! she could’ve stuck with the concept too. Billie whyyy"

Some fans think she has purposely used this new video to get back at fans, with one writing, "billie eilish is a COMEDIAN" when quote reposting the video.

Another said "Ahahahaha she saw the memes" sharing a clip of the Family Guy cast running through a field of flowers.

Did Aidan Zamiri direct Billie Eilish's 'Birds Of A Feather' music video?

When the 'Birds Of A Feather' music video was released Billie also shared a behind-the-scenes video explaining the directing behind it.

The video shows Aidan Zamiri, who also directed Charli xcx and Billie's 'Guess' music video, explaining why the video is shot how it is.

He said: "It's such a sweet melody, it's such a sweet song but these lyrics are brutal and so tough and so I was like, 'what is a nice interesting way to pair that sweetness and that hopefulness with like more brutal stuff.'

"We ended up with this feeling of being dragged somewhere, and I think this is what love is all about... love can be the feeling of painful, dragged, brutal and exhausting, but you're so hooked up on it."

Billie jumped in saying that love feels like an "invisible force" which she represents as she's dragged from one room to another in the music video.

