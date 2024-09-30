Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist: Every song revealed

30 September 2024, 06:53 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 06:55

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist: Every song revealed
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist: Every song revealed. Picture: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs does Billie Eilish sing on the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour? Here's a breakdown of the full setlist in order.

Billie Eilish is officially back on tour and her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist is the greatest setlist she has ever done.

Following the massive success of her third studio album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', all eyes were on Billie to see how she would bring the beloved project to life on tour. Not only does Billie include elements of the entire record on tour but she also performs her biggest hits from past eras as well as some fan favourite deep cuts that may surprise you.

So, what songs does Billie Eilish sing on the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour? Scroll down to find out the entire tour setlist.

What is Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist?

Billie Eilish and Finneas write 'Birds of a Feather' together

How many songs does Billie Eilish play on the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour?

Billie performs 26 songs in her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist in a show that lasts close to two hours. From hits like 'What Was I Made For?' to deep cuts like 'ilomilo', the show does not disappoint. Billie also sings every song from her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' album apart from 'Bittersuite' which is used as a video interlude during each concert.

What songs does Billie Eilish sing on the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour?

Based on Billie Eilish's opening night in Quebec City, Canada, her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist is as follows.

  1. Chihiro
  2. Lunch
  3. NDA
  4. Therefore I Am
  5. Wildflower
  6. When the Party's Over
  7. The Diner
  8. ilomilo
  9. Bad Guy
  10. The Greatest
  11. Male Fantasy
  12. Skinny
  13. TV
  14. Bury a Friend
  15. Oxytocin
  16. You Should See Me In A Crown
  17. Guess
  18. Everything I Wanted
  19. Blue*
  20. Lovely
  21. idontwannabeyouanymore
  22. Ocean Eyes
  23. L'Amour de ma vie**
  24. What Was I Made For?
  25. Happier Than Ever
  26. Birds of a Feather

*'Blue' is shortened and performed as a medley with 'Lovely', 'idontwannabeyouanymore' and 'Ocean Eyes'.

**'L'Amour de ma vie' is performed with the 'Over Now' extended edit outro in full.

What songs does Billie Eilish sing on the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour?
What songs does Billie Eilish sing on the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Will Billie Eilish change her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour setlist?

With just one show under her belt so far, it's currently unclear if Billie will change the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour setlist at all going forward. There are 81 shows in total and two legs, so she may decide to make some changes when the North American leg ends in December and the Australia and European leg starts in February.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Billie's Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour setlist changes at all during the tour.

