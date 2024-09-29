Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

29 September 2024, 09:00

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?
Picture: Sarah Morris/WireImage, Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What time does the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour end? How long is a Billie Eilish concert? Everything you need to know about the stage times for Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour and when it starts at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada and beyond.

Birds of a feather, we should go to Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour together...but what time does the concert start and when does it end? Here's everything you need to know about the stage times for Billie's latest world tour.

As soon as Billie Eilish announced her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour, fans were desperate to get their hands on tickets. Not only is Hit Me Hard And Soft one of the biggest albums of the year ('Lunch', 'Birds of a Feather', 'Chihiro'), but Billie's now released countless iconic songs and projects and made a name for herself as an incredible live act.

What time does Billie come on stage and how long is Billie performing for though? Whether you've got tickets or you're planning on watching a livestream, we're here to ensure you don't miss anything.

What time does Billie Eilish go on stage?

Billie Eilish says she and Finneas record music in very unusual places

What time does Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start?

If you're hoping to see Billie Eilish's support acts on the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour, we recommend showing up with plenty of time to spare. In North America, Nat & Alex Wolff, Towa Bird and The Marías are supporting Billie and their setlists starts at 18:00. If you're just going to see Billie, it's best to arrive roughly an hour before she's on stage.

What time does Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour end?

With the first show yet to happen, it's currently unclear just how long Billie's Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour concerts are and when they end. However, they are scheduled to begin at 20:30 and most arena concerts last between an hour and a half and two hours. With that in mind, the show shouldn't finish any later than 22:30 barring delays.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know Billie's show lengths after each concert.

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour times - US shows:

  • Doors Open: 18:00
  • Support Act: 19:00
  • Billie Eilish: 20:30
  • Show Ends: 22:00

What time does Billie Eilish start performing in Quebec City, Canada?

Billie Eilish is next set to perform one show in Quebec City, Canada on 29th September with Nat & Alex Wolff supporting her. Billie's stage times at the Videotron Centre will be as follows:

  • Doors Open: 18:00
  • Support Act: 19:00
  • Billie Eilish: 20:30
  • Show Ends: 22:30

Billie is performing in closed arenas so there shouldn't be any weather delays. However, you can always contact the venue directly if you have any concerns.

If you are looking for a livestream link to watch the show from the the UK, Billie's performance is scheduled to start at 1:30AM (BST).

We will update this page if anything changes.

What time does Billie Eilish perform in Quebec City, Canada?
What time does Billie Eilish perform in Quebec City, Canada? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Following her sold out show in Quebec City, Canada on 29th September, Billie will perform two sold out shows in Toronto, Canada on 1st and 2nd October. Nat & Alex Wolff will be supporting and stage times are likely to be the similar to those for Quebec City.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour concert as and when they happen.

