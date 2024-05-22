Billie Eilish Slams "Toxic" Fans Who Attack Who She Writes Her Songs About

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish's exes Jesse Rutherford and Brandon Adams have both been subject to trolling online by her fans over her music.

Billie Eilish has criticised the "vicious" way in which people use her songs to cyberbully the people they think they're about.

Ever since Billie Eilish first started releasing music, fans have tried to figure out who her songs are about. Over the course of Billie's career to date, she's had two high-profile relationships. During the 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' era, she dated rapper Brandon Adams. She then dated The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford between 2022 and 2023.

Now, Billie has opened up about who her music is really about and called out the "toxic" reaction fans have to her songs.

Who are Billie Eilish's songs about?

Based on her relationships, many fans have guessed that Billie's 'Happier Than Ever' album was about Brandon Adams and 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' is about Jesse Rutherford. However, Billie has debunked those theories. Speaking to Rolling Stone, she said: "'Happier Than Ever' was low-key about one person, and this album is about a lot of different situations."

Criticising the way fans react to her music, Billie said: "I think that what’s frustrating - the internet is very extreme. You can write a song about an experience that made you feel a type of way, and the internet is defending you or whatever, but suddenly it becomes this vicious [thing]."

She added: "People are cruel. ‘Oh, my God, this person is horrible. They deserve to die. We need to ruin this person’s life, because they made Billie feel this way.’ And I wish that it wasn’t like that. I really do."

Speaking more broadly, Billie explained: "As songwriters, our job is to write songs about whatever we feel that we want to write songs about. That’s my job. That’s why I’m here. But the reaction can be really toxic, and I just don’t want to do anything to accentuate that."

She ended by saying: "I want to be clear: Please don’t take it and run. Take it and feel it and sit there and understand and hear me. For the love of God, hear me and listen to me. They won’t really listen, but I can say it."

In the same interview, Billie said that she's still friends with Jesse: "That’s my guy, truly one of my favourite people in the world".

