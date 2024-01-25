Paul Mescal's New Tattoo Has A Link To Ariana Grande

25 January 2024, 13:15 | Updated: 25 January 2024, 16:57

Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande have this in common
Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande have this in common. Picture: Capital

By Abbie Reynolds

All Of Us Strangers actor Paul Mescal has a new tattoo and we've spotted a shock link to Ariana Grande's new album 'Eternal Sunshine'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We had the Irish hunks Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott from All Of Us Strangers in the studio for Capital Breakfast, and we couldn't help but notice Paul had some fresh ink.

On his forearm there was a brand new tattoo, still with its second skin on it. On closer inspection we believe the tattoo reads "Meet me at Montauk".

This is quote from the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

The "All Of Us Strangers" actor has a brand new tattoo
The "All Of Us Strangers" actor has a brand new tattoo. Picture: Capital

The film, which turns 20 years old this year, is the inspiration behind the title of Ariana Grande's upcoming album 'Eternal Sunshine'.

In the music video for Ari's single 'yes, and?' there are coordinates which 41.0359° N – 71.9545° W which leads to Montauk, the main filming location for Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind.

Ari then confirmed that AG7 would be linked to the film after she announced her album title as 'Eternal Sunshine'.

We know that the film is Ariana's favourite and has a sentimental link to her ex Mac Miller, but what does it mean to Paul?

Paul has quite an eclectic film taste but there is no record of him referencing Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind in any of his past interviews.

He has said, in an interview with Letterboxd, that four of his favourite films include Blue Valentine (Derek Cianfrance, 2010), The King of Comedy (Martin Scorsese, 1982), Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan, 2016) and The Remains of the Day (James Ivory, 1993).

Apart from The King of Comedy these top films are emotional, romantic dramas very similar to Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind so perhaps that would be his number 5 slot.

Some fans are convinced the tattoo is for Ari, with one commenting: "Omg he's supporting Ariana how cute." And another saying: "Preparing for the new Ariana era I see"

Ariana Grande's next album is titled 'Eternal Sunshine'
Ariana Grande's next album is titled 'Eternal Sunshine'. Picture: Getty

Although we aren't so convinced the tattoo is a reference to Ariana's new album it is likely the pair share the same interests when it comes to a good movie.

With his love for a good dramatic romance it's no wonder Paul has spoken so highly about the production of his new film with Andrew Scott which comes out this Friday 26th January All Of Us Strangers.

The film sees the two Irish actors fall in love and they told Capital that to create those intimate scenes they shot for two whole days to make sure it felt as authentic as possible.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Here's the full list of performers for the GRAMMYs 2024

Who Is Performing At The GRAMMYs 2024?

Anna Maynard is Connor Maynard's younger sister

Who Is The Traitors’ Harry’s Famous Girlfriend Anna Maynard?

The BRIT Award nominations have been revealed

BRIT Awards 2024 Nominations Including Song Of The Year

Here's what happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare

What Happened With Georgia Steel And Tom Clare?

Love Island viewers have noticed one cast mate is getting less screen time

Love Island: All Stars Viewers Notice One Islander Is ‘Missing’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits