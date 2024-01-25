Paul Mescal's New Tattoo Has A Link To Ariana Grande

All Of Us Strangers actor Paul Mescal has a new tattoo and we've spotted a shock link to Ariana Grande's new album 'Eternal Sunshine'.

We had the Irish hunks Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott from All Of Us Strangers in the studio for Capital Breakfast, and we couldn't help but notice Paul had some fresh ink.

On his forearm there was a brand new tattoo, still with its second skin on it. On closer inspection we believe the tattoo reads "Meet me at Montauk".

This is quote from the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

The film, which turns 20 years old this year, is the inspiration behind the title of Ariana Grande's upcoming album 'Eternal Sunshine'.

In the music video for Ari's single 'yes, and?' there are coordinates which 41.0359° N – 71.9545° W which leads to Montauk, the main filming location for Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind.

Ari then confirmed that AG7 would be linked to the film after she announced her album title as 'Eternal Sunshine'.

We know that the film is Ariana's favourite and has a sentimental link to her ex Mac Miller, but what does it mean to Paul?

Paul has quite an eclectic film taste but there is no record of him referencing Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind in any of his past interviews.

He has said, in an interview with Letterboxd, that four of his favourite films include Blue Valentine (Derek Cianfrance, 2010), The King of Comedy (Martin Scorsese, 1982), Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan, 2016) and The Remains of the Day (James Ivory, 1993).

Apart from The King of Comedy these top films are emotional, romantic dramas very similar to Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind so perhaps that would be his number 5 slot.

Some fans are convinced the tattoo is for Ari, with one commenting: "Omg he's supporting Ariana how cute." And another saying: "Preparing for the new Ariana era I see"

Although we aren't so convinced the tattoo is a reference to Ariana's new album it is likely the pair share the same interests when it comes to a good movie.

With his love for a good dramatic romance it's no wonder Paul has spoken so highly about the production of his new film with Andrew Scott which comes out this Friday 26th January All Of Us Strangers.

The film sees the two Irish actors fall in love and they told Capital that to create those intimate scenes they shot for two whole days to make sure it felt as authentic as possible.

