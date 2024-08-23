Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Appear To Shut Down Break Up Rumours

23 August 2024, 16:28 | Updated: 23 August 2024, 18:10

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan appear to hint at false break up rumours
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan appear to hint at false break up rumours. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Are Sabrina and Barry still together? The couple appear to have hinted at their relationship on social media.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up? Say it ain't so! Well, based on their own social media activity, the rumours might not be true after all...

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Sabrina and Barry had broken up after less than a year together. The rumours first surfaced online after an unconfirmed report was shared by Instagram gossip blog DeuxMoi. A handful of tabloids also reported the story, and a source later told PEOPLE that Barry and Sabrina's relationship is "on and off" in general.

However, it looks like the duo, who have previously opted to keep their relationship fairly low-key and private, have put those rumours to bed in a very subtle way.

Neither Barry nor Sabrina have actively acknowledged the speculation about their relationship, but they have both quietly hinted that they may still be together...

Have Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter broken up?
Have Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter broken up? Picture: Getty

Shortly after the break up rumours started to circulate on social media on August 16th, fans immediately clocked that Barry was continuing to like Sabrina's Instagram posts.

In fact, on that very day, Barry liked the photo of Sabrina posing in blue lingerie. And today (Aug 23), as Sabrina released her brand new album 'Short n' Sweet', Barry made sure to like her post.

In his recent Adidas Originals campaign, you can also still see Barry wearing his 'Sabrina' friendship bracelet that he's been sporting since March when they went public with their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

As for Sabrina? Fans have noticed that the thumbnail for 'Please Please Please' has been quietly changed. Barry is now visible in the background of the thumbnail, whereas in the original, he's nowhere to be seen.

One fan commented: "just to have barry in the thumbnail after all the breakup rumors i’m crying she’s hilarious."

Another said: "She had to address the rumors real demure, very cutesy."

"This subtle change to debunk those rumors omg, she really is a taydaughter," someone else added.

Commenting on whether or not she calls Barry her boyfriend in an interview Rolling Stone in June, Sabrina said: "The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do.

"Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory."

