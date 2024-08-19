Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Breakup?

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are said to be 'on and off'. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Sabrina Carpenter and boyfriend Barry Keoghan have apparently split after less than a year together.

‘Please Please Please’ singer Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan started dating at the end of last year but according to new reports they’ve broken up after Sabrina called time on their relationship.

According to gossip blog DeuxMoi, an anonymous source confirmed the couple have broken up, something they’re unlikely to ever confirm themselves after keeping their relationship low-key for the past year.

However, Barry appeared to address the speculation by liking one of Sabrina’s recent Instagram posts, potentially proving they are in fact still together.

As the internet goes into overdrive over the fact Hollywood’s hottest couple may or may not have broken up – here’s what we know.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have apparently split. Picture: Getty

Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan really breakup?

DeuxMoi reported on Friday Sabrina and Barry had split, with a simple statement from an anonymous source shared to their stories. However, a source later told PEOPLE that the couple’s relationship is “on and off” in general.

Meanwhile, a source told the tabloids Sabrina ended things because she was ‘fed up of his party lifestyle’ and wanted to put herself first as she prepares for her tour next month.

After news of their apparent split surfaced, Barry seemed to respond by liking his girlfriend’s Instagram post in which she poses in blue lingerie.

So, as it stands, it could be that Sabrina and Barry are merely having a break after getting together at the end of last year. Or, they could have split and are trying to keep it out of the limelight.

Sabrina Carpenter is preparing for her world tour. Picture: Getty

Either way, Barry liking Sabrina’s recent post proves they’re on good terms regardless.

It comes after Sabrina opened up about her love life to Rolling Stone in June. When asked if she calls Barry her boyfriend she said: “How do I skirt around this question?"

She added: "The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”

Barry starred in Sabrina’s music video for ‘Please Please Please’ earlier this summer, in which she sings about begging her partner not to make a scene.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

It came after they made a few public appearances together, one being at the Met Gala where they posed for photos together.

Their first public appearance was at an awards after party with W Magazine in February, where they were pictured looking super cosy.

