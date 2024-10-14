Billie Eilish shuts down question asking if she's "threatened" by Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan

14 October 2024, 13:56 | Updated: 14 October 2024, 14:06

Billie Eilish shuts down question asking if she&squot;s "threatened" by Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan
Billie Eilish shuts down question asking if she's "threatened" by Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic), @sabrinacarpenter via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

“Are you kidding me? I’m so happy for these b-----s."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has issued a brilliant response after being asked if she feels "threatened" by Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan or Charli xcx in an interview.

2024 has been a historic year for pop girls. Over the past 12 months, established stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have all released huge hits. On top of that, artists who've been honing their craft for years have reached brand new heights of success. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli xcx have all taken over pop culture.

Now, Billie Eilish has shut down a question asking if she ever struggles seeing the success of other women in pop.

Billie Eilish says she and Finneas record music in very unusual places

In a new interview with The LA Times, Billie was asked about the recent success of Sabrina, Chappell and Charli and if she ever feels "threatened" by them. Reacting in shock, Billie immediately dismissed the premise of the question and said: "Are you kidding me? I’m so happy for these b-----s."

Billie then praised Sabrina, Chappell and Charli as artists saying: "It’s a crazy world when you get to the level they’re experiencing right now, and they’re doing great. Fans are drawn to them because they’re f---ing awesome.”

Seeing the quotes go viral on X/Twitter, Charli reacted by writing: "pausing from brat completely different chaos to just say lol this is a crazy question !"

Billie and Charli actually recently collabed on the UK Number 1 single 'Guess' and are friends in real life. Billie has also released one of the biggest albums of the year in the form of 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' and her single 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' has been streamed over one billion times on Spotify alone.

Elsewhere, Billie opened up about struggling with her age. She said: "I’m finding I’m having kind of a hard, weird time being in my 20s. I just didn’t ever think about how I wouldn’t be the youngest person in the room forever."

She added: "At the same time, fame really stunts you. So I find myself acting like a kid sometimes because I’m like, ‘Yeah, I got frozen in time.’ When I see other pop stars, I see that they’re still 16 a little bit."

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

How long is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet concert?

How long is Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet concert? Fans complain setlist is 'too short'
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?

Everything we know about Harry Styles' fourth album - HS4 release date, tracklist & more

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Alex's scathing response to fans

MAFS UK's Alex gives scathing response to fans calling him 'narcissistic' and 'coercive'

TV & Film

Are the Menendez brothers getting out of prison? Netflix series doesn't reveal later developments in the case

Will the Menendez brothers get released? Erik Menendez's daughter says new appeal decision is imminent

TV & Film

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez now in the same jail? What prison are they in?

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez in the same prison? Netflix ending leaves out 2024 update

TV & Film

'Chats' are happening for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb line-up 2024 rumours underway as Coleen Rooney joins the list

TV & Film

Rudy Pankow: 11 facts about the Outer Banks star

Rudy Pankow: 15 facts about Outer Banks' JJ you need to know

TV & Film

Outer Banks season 5 - will there be another season?

Outer Banks season 5: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news so far

TV & Film

What is JJ's real name in Outer Banks? Season 4 reveals what JJ stands for

What is JJ's real name in Outer Banks? Season 4 reveals what JJ stands for

TV & Film

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

When does Outer Banks season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix? New trailer teases more danger

TV & Film

When did Terrance first show up in Outer Banks?

Who is Terrance in Outer Banks? His connection to John B, Sarah and Cleo explained

TV & Film

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

TV & Film

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

TV & Film

Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? The Chandler Groff plot twist explained

Who is JJ’s real dad in Outer Banks? His true identity and entire plot twist explained

TV & Film

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

TV & Film

GMSN raised over £3 million

Global's Make Some Noise raise over £3.7 million

Who is Larissa Genrette on Outer Banks? Is she a real person?

Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? How she died and how she's connected to JJ

TV & Film

Sionainn and Ryan didn't have the best start before saying 'I do'

Are Sionainn and Ryan from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

TV & Film

Eve was paired with Charlie by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Eve from MAFS UK - Age, job, Instagram and how she looked before

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch