Billie Eilish shuts down question asking if she's "threatened" by Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic), @sabrinacarpenter via Instagram

By Sam Prance

“Are you kidding me? I’m so happy for these b-----s."

Billie Eilish has issued a brilliant response after being asked if she feels "threatened" by Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan or Charli xcx in an interview.

2024 has been a historic year for pop girls. Over the past 12 months, established stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have all released huge hits. On top of that, artists who've been honing their craft for years have reached brand new heights of success. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli xcx have all taken over pop culture.

Now, Billie Eilish has shut down a question asking if she ever struggles seeing the success of other women in pop.

In a new interview with The LA Times, Billie was asked about the recent success of Sabrina, Chappell and Charli and if she ever feels "threatened" by them. Reacting in shock, Billie immediately dismissed the premise of the question and said: "Are you kidding me? I’m so happy for these b-----s."

Billie then praised Sabrina, Chappell and Charli as artists saying: "It’s a crazy world when you get to the level they’re experiencing right now, and they’re doing great. Fans are drawn to them because they’re f---ing awesome.”

Seeing the quotes go viral on X/Twitter, Charli reacted by writing: "pausing from brat completely different chaos to just say lol this is a crazy question !"

pausing from brat completely different chaos to just say lol this is a crazy question ! https://t.co/VJPBNGbaTC — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 12, 2024

Billie and Charli actually recently collabed on the UK Number 1 single 'Guess' and are friends in real life. Billie has also released one of the biggest albums of the year in the form of 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' and her single 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' has been streamed over one billion times on Spotify alone.

Elsewhere, Billie opened up about struggling with her age. She said: "I’m finding I’m having kind of a hard, weird time being in my 20s. I just didn’t ever think about how I wouldn’t be the youngest person in the room forever."

She added: "At the same time, fame really stunts you. So I find myself acting like a kid sometimes because I’m like, ‘Yeah, I got frozen in time.’ When I see other pop stars, I see that they’re still 16 a little bit."

