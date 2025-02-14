Sabrina Carpenter includes brutal Barry Keoghan reference in new video with Dolly Parton

14 February 2025, 11:59

Sabrina Carpenter includes brutal Barry Keoghan reference in new video with Dolly Parton
Sabrina Carpenter includes brutal Barry Keoghan reference in new video with Dolly Parton. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe, Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Alongside the 'Please Please Please' video with Dolly Parton, fans have also spotted a huge Barry Keoghan easter egg in her 'Short n' Sweet (Deluxe)' album booklet.

Sabrina Carpenter fans are living for a Barry Keoghan reference in her 'Please Please Please' video with Dolly Parton.

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to dropping references to people she's dated in her music. 'Emails I Can't Send' is filled with nods to her alleged relationship with Joshua Bassett ('because i liked a boy'). Meanwhile, fans believe 'Short n' Sweet' has songs about both Shawn Mendes ('Sharpest Tool') and Barry Keoghan ('Bed Chem').

In December, People reported that Sabrina and Barry had broken up. Now, Sabrina has released a deluxe edition of 'Short n' Sweet' and the new version of the album appears to contain multiple savage digs at Barry.

Sabrina Carpenter does the Defying Gravity note

Most notably, Sabrina has released a new version of 'Please Please Please' with Dolly Parton and the video appears to lightly drag Barry. Inspired by Thelma & Louise, the video sees Sabrina and Dolly head out on their very own road trip. However, at the end, it's confirmed that it's a sequel to the original 'Please Please Please' video with Barry.

In the closing moments of the visual, we realise that Dolly and Sabrina are being chased by police and someone who is dressed exactly like Barry in the original 'Please Please Please' video is tied up in the boot and screaming to be released. The original 'Please Please Please' video even ended with Sabrina tying Barry up.

Reacting to the plot twist in the video, one fan tweeted: "can we talk about the fact the guys wearing what sabrina had barry wear in the original music video."

Another person tweeted: "Barry was the only man to ever survive a Sabrina Carpenter music video so she had to come back and make things right."

And it isn't just the new 'Please Please Please' video that contains a Barry reference. Fans think Sabrina's song 'Bad Reviews' is about Barry. The song is about dating someone in spite of all the fact that they have a bad reputation.

Instead of singing: I know I have good judgement like 'Please Please Please', Sabrina sings: And I'm fresh out of any good judgment / I'm intentionally careless, least I got self-awareness / Just want someone to love me.

On top of that, the deluxe album art tracklist contains a scribbled out word next to 'Bad Reviews' and fans think it could say 'Barry'. In other words, Sabrina could be hinting that 'Bad Reviews' is about Barry.

Gotta keep an eye out for Sabrina!

