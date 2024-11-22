JoJo Siwa divides fans after "copying" Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' with new song 'Iced Coffee'

JoJo Siwa divides fans after "copying" Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' with new song 'Iced Coffee'. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Island Records

By Sam Prance

Like 'Espresso', 'Iced Coffee' features multiple coffee related puns and people have compared the two songs.

JoJo Siwa is making headlines after allegedly "copying" Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' with her song 'Iced Coffee'.

You don't have to be a JoJo Siwa fan, to know that her adult music career has sparked controversy. Her debut single 'Karma' faced backlash after people discovered it was originally recorded by a singer called Brit Smith. People later accused JoJo of stealing her song 'Choose Ur Fighter' from another artist but JoJo has shut down those claims.

Now, JoJo is being criticised over her new song 'Iced Coffee' with people comparing it to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso'.

Earlier this month, JoJo began teasing her new song 'Iced Coffee' by making an official snippet available on TikTok. However, it wasn't long before began accusing JoJo of trying to have her own 'Espresso' moment. The song has a completely different melody to 'Espresso' but, like 'Espresso', it uses many sexual coffee-based puns.

For example, JoJo sings: French-pressed up against my chest, oh, oui, oui / Like the way you grindin' my bean, and Got me feelin' brand new, got me goin' full steam / Know we're cool, baby, I ain't spillin' no tea. Meanwhile, Sabrina sings: That morning coffee, brewed it for ya / One touch and I brand-newed it for ya.

In a viral TikTok, one person argued: "Who on JoJo Siwa's team heard 'Espresso' and still thought this song should get the thumbs up? How many people had to approve this?"

Another said: "How did she simultaneously make the funniest lyric I've ever heard while also copying 'Espresso'".

Iced Coffee

However, others have defended JoJo and praised her for her "ragebaiting skills". In a separate viral TikTok, someone wrote: "JoJo Siwa is a master in rage-bait. Like she really disappeared and came back with a thematic rip-off of 'Espresso' during Sabrina Carpenter's peak popularity."

They continued: "She knew people would hop on that hate train so quick since she knows people love to complain about her ripping off other artists." They added: "The girl stays richhhhh. Miss Siwa is a business woman."

JoJo has since reposted the video.

As it stands, JoJo is yet to officially comment on the 'Espresso' comparisons. We'll update you if and when she does.

