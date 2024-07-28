Katy Perry Spills On Upcoming New Album

Katy Perry joined the Official Big Top 40 from Global. Picture: Getty/Global

By Kathryn Knight

Katy Perry joined us on the Official Big Top 40 from Global to talk about her new record.

Katy Perry recently released her latest single ‘Woman’s World’ and it’s just the first taste of her brand new record, which will be her 7th studio album.

As she gears up for her next album, Katy stopped by the Official Big Top 40 to spill on her upcoming new music.

She said to Will Manning: “I’m so excited for this record and this is just the beginning, the rollout for my new record that comes out September 22nd. It’s called ‘143’, it’s an album I’ve always wanted to make.

Katy Perry popped into Capital to spill on her new album. Picture: Getty

“It’s three different parts, one part super dance, one part quintessentially me; pop, and the other part is very rhythmic.

“So ‘Woman’s World’ is quintessentially me, it’s pop, it’s nostalgic of a certain pop time. But the next things we’re going onto are going to be in the dance arena.”

That’s right, Katy’s stepping into the dance world.

We can’t wait to see what she does next!

