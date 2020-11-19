Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall ‘Being Lined Up For BBC Presenting Gigs’

Jade Thirlwall has impressed BBC bosses with her presenting skills. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall is ‘being lined up for BBC presenting gigs,’ according to reports.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall clearly impressed BBC bosses with her appearances on Little Mix: The Search and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as she’s now reportedly ‘being lined up for presenting gigs’.

The news comes days after it was confirmed in a statement that Jesy Nelson is taking an ‘extended break’ from the ‘Confetti’ band - made up of Jade, Jesy, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - due to ‘medical reasons’.

Jade Thirlwall is being 'lined up for presenting gigs' at BBC. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Apparently, show bosses think the ‘Sweet Melody’ singer, who is in a relationship with Jordan Stephens, ‘has everything to make a great presenter’ and they ‘see her as a young Davina McCall’.

An insider told a tabloid: “The Beeb see her as a young Davina McCall and are trying to come up with some concepts for her now.

"She shone on The Search and really stood out when she was a guest on RuPaul.

“Jade has everything to make a great presenter — she can read an autocue while also being a bit ­spontaneous and funny. Not to forget she’s very easy on the eye.”

Jade fronted her own drag queen show for MTV earlier this year and it’s clear she’s a natural!

As for the other girls, Perrie has a shoe range with Italian brand Superga and Leigh-Anne recently launched her own bikini range - In A Seashell - and has been working on a documentary about racism.

The 'Break Up Song' singer, who is in a relationship with Andre Gray, will be able to ask Jesy for tips as she fronted an award-winning documentary herself last year titled Odd One Out.

The film highlighted the effects trolling has had on her mental health over the years and was praised for 'changing lives'.

Jesy is currently having some time away from the spotlight due to unknown 'medical reasons'.

The news was confirmed in a statement earlier this week, which read: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently.”

We're sending her and the rest of the girls so much love at this difficult time.

