Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Celebrates Winning Award For Odd One Out Documentary

Jesy Nelson's Odd One Out documentary first aired in September 2019. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Jesy Nelson has won another award for her Odd One Out documentary after the Little Mix star scooped an NTA in January.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for her latest achievement after she received a 2020 Visionary Honours award for her Odd One Out documentary.

The Search star, who has been slaying her isolation outfits whilst in lockdown, took to Instagram to share the good news, writing: "This morning I received this incredible award for my documentary Odd one out from @visionaryartsuk and my heart feels so happy!

Jesy Nelson Transformation: Before And After Pictures Of Little Mix Star Over The Years

"Thank you so much to every single person that voted for me this honestly means the world and I’m so thankful that it still continues to have such a positive impact on others.”

The ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker's documentary came out in September 2019, where she detailed how her experience with online trolls led her to attempt suicide.

The X Factor winner was praised for being an ‘inspiration’ after her documentary trended worldwide on Twitter when it first aired.

This isn’t the first award Jesy has won for it either - In January, the LM5 star took home an NTA for her documentary, scooping the Best Factual Programme Award.

She was praised by her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock for the win, as well as her former beau Chris, who made headlines after he was pictured in a brawl with a photographer that night.

He later publicly apologised and showed support to the ‘Woman Like Me’ songstress, penning: "This night was about Jesy’s win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this."

Jesy Nelson won a National Television Award in January for her Odd One Out documentary. Picture: PA

“Ultimately, I’m the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfriend for a deserving win," he added, "I am so proud of you."

In recent weeks, the pair have allegedly called time on their relationship, despite neither of them publicly commenting on it.

However, on Wednesday fans had noticed that Jesy had deleted all traces of the former Love Island star from her Instagram account and unfollowed him.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News