Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Support Jesy Nelson’s NTA Win For ‘Odd One Out' Documentary With Cute Posts

29 January 2020, 11:30

She won 'Best Factual Award'
Picture: Getty/BBC

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have praised Jesy Nelson for winning an NTA.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have shown nothing but love and support for their bandmate, Jesy Nelson, after she won a National Television Award for her documentary.

Jade took to Instagram to record the lead-up to the winning moment, where she was heard cheering while the presenters ran through the award nominations.

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Caught In A Violent Brawl With A Photographer After NTAs

When it was announced that Jesy's Odd One Out film won, Jade screamed, captioning the video: “COME ONNNN. YEEEESSSSS.

“So proud! [heart emoji]. Dunno why I keep wooing but so proud [sic].”

Leigh-Anne showed love to Jesy
Picture: Instagram
Jade praised Jesy
Picture: Instagram

Leigh-Anne joined in on the celebrations, sharing a stunning picture of her ‘Black Magic’ bandmate, penning: “Beyond proud of this vision [heart eye emoji]. Massive congrats @jesynelson and @adambgoodall so well deserved [heart emoji].”

Perrie Edwards didn’t post anything on the night but has previously shown love to Jesy for being ‘brave’ so we’re sure she’s super proud too!

The documentary, which outlines the X Factor winner’s experience with online trolls, won ‘Best Factual Award’. She was up against other shows like Gogglebox and Top Gear.

The NTA winner, who attended the event with her beau Chris Hughes, got emotional in her acceptance speech as she thanked her boyfriend and mum for making her 'feel confident every day’.

She added: "I'm so sorry, this is so overwhelming, I'm such a baby. Thank you so much. I want to thank every single person in the documentary for being so brave and courageous for sharing their story with the world.

"Last but not least, thank you to everyone who voted you have no idea how much this means to me. I'm so grateful that such a negative experience in my life turned into such a positive one and that's all thanks to you guys."

Massive congratulations to Jesy!

