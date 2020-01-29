Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Being Investigated By Police Over Brawl With Photographer After NTAs

Chris Hughes was pictured having an altercation with a photographer after the National Television Awards, hours after girlfriend Jesy Nelson had been celebrating her win.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson scooped the National Television Award for Best Factual Programme on Tuesday night, leaving the ceremony on a high after her emotional documentary Odd One Out landed the prestigious gong.

However, their celebrations were cut short after Jesy’s boyfriend Chris Hughes was caught up in a brawl with a photographer outside of the event at The O2 at the end of the night.

Jesy Nelson Gushes Over Chris Hughes In Post To Mark Their One Year Anniversary: "I’ve Never Been More In Love"

The Mirror are now reporting police are investigating an allegation of assault and criminal damage over the tussle.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes on the red carpet at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

A MET Police spokesperson told the publication: “We can confirm that at 03:52hrs on Wednesday, 29 January, police received a report of assault and criminal damage following an altercation between two men at Waterview Drive, Greenwich.

"The incident is reported to have taken place at a time between 23:00hrs on Tuesday, 28 January and 01:00hrs on Wednesday, 29 January.

"The reported criminal damage relates to photographic equipment. There were no reported injuries. "There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Chris was outside the InterContinental hotel waiting for a taxi while Jesy waited with a friend when the incident happened, and is seen in pictures obtained by MailOnline holding the photographer by the hood of his coat.

After the violent-looking exchange, Chris was pictured in a cab holding his head in his hands as Jesy and her friend sat opposite.

As the car pulled away, the reality TV star still looked riled up as he explained to Jesy and their pal what happened.

The altercation was reportedly broken up by the Love Island star’s manager Chris Drake, who attempted to calm him down.

Before the bust-up Jesy had been celebrating her NTAs win, after picking up the award for Odd One Out, her documentary on what it was like to be horrifically trolled after she won The X Factor with Little Mix in 2011.

Jesy Nelson won the award for Best Factual Programme. Picture: Getty

However, the scuffle didn’t seem to dampen her mood, as she tweeted from Little Mix’s account the following morning her heart was “bursting with happiness”.

She wrote: “I woke up this morning and my heart is bursting with happiness! I can’t thank you enough for making this moment happen, there are no words to describe how this moment felt - you guys made this one of the most magical nights of my life! I love you all so much thank you.”

She said in her acceptance speech: “This is so overwhelming, I'm such a baby [for crying]. Thank you so much.

“I want to thank every single person in the documentary for being so brave and courageous for telling their story to the world.

“I want to thank my mum for being the most inspirational, strongest woman my life. I want to thank Chris, my boyfriend, for bringing me up every day and making me feel confident.

“Last but not least, I want to thank everyone who voted, you have no idea how much this means to us. I’m so grateful such a negative experience in my life turned into a positive one and that's all thanks to you guys.”

Jesy’s BBC documentary aired in September last year and the pop star was heaped with praise for being so open and honest about her experience.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Little Mix News