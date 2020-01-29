Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Chris Hughes Speaks Out On NTAs Brawl: 'I Retaliated Badly, This Was Only Self Defence'

Chris Hughes has broken his silence on the violent scuffle he got into with a photographer after attending the National Television Awards with girlfriend Jesy Nelson.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes has spoken out after getting into a brawl with a paparazzi hours after his girlfriend scooped the award for Best Factual Programme at the NTAs.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share his side of the story, Chris claimed he was called a cruel name by the photographer, which led to him retaliating back “badly”.

Chris Hughes shared this statement to apologise for what happened after the NTAs. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

He wrote to his 2.2 million followers: “I want to address last night’s altercation. I was having an amazing night celebrating the award my girlfriend deservedly won. After coming out of our hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name I wouldn’t call my worst enemy, and physically try and start an altercation.

“As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this which I totally regret. I’m human. No different to anyone else. However I want to make everyone aware this was only in self defence.

“I hope people I care about including my followers, family and friends can understand and forgive me. This night was about Jesy’s win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this.

“Ultimately, I’m the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfriend for a deserving win.”

He added: “I am so proud of you.”

Jesy Nelson's documentary won an award at the NTAs for Best Factual Programme. Picture: Getty

Chris was waiting for a cab outside the InterContinental hotel after the ceremony at The O2, while girlfriend Jesy waited with a friend, when the altercation broke out.

According to The Mirror, the Love Island star is now part of a police investigation into a report of assault and criminal damage.

A MET Police spokesperson told the publication: “We can confirm that at 03:52hrs on Wednesday, 29 January, police received a report of assault and criminal damage following an altercation between two men at Waterview Drive, Greenwich.

"The incident is reported to have taken place at a time between 23:00hrs on Tuesday, 28 January and 01:00hrs on Wednesday, 29 January.

"The reported criminal damage relates to photographic equipment. There were no reported injuries. "There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

In the meantime, Jesy has been congratulated by her Little Mix bandmates on her win.

