‘Served! With Jade Thirlwall’: What’s It About And When Is It Released? Everything We Know About Little Mix Star’s New MTV Drag Queen Show

Jade's new show will air on MTV. Picture: Instagram/MTV

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has landed her own MTV titled ‘Served! With Jade Thirlwall’.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall loves drag queens more than life, so we’re ecstatic to here she landed her own MTV show which will see her interview some of the best in the business.

Here’s everything we know about it…

What is ‘Served: With Jade Thirlwall’ about?

The show will see Jade compete with celebrity drag queens to cook a themed dinner from a package of mystery ingredients.

How many episodes are there?

There will be six episodes in total.

When is the release date for 'Served: With Jade Thirlwall'?

You can catch it on May 28th!

How can I watch it?

Jade’s show will appear on MTV’s International platforms, including their Youtube and Facebook. It will also be aired on television.

Which Drag Stars will appear on Jade’s new show?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne will be making an appearance!

What has Jade said about the show?

Jade said in a statement: “I’m so excited to have some of my favourite people on board to serve you some virtual dinner party realness.

"I cannot wait to show you what (and who) we've got in store; it's been such a laugh to film and I hope this brings people at home some lighthearted entertainment whilst indoors."

