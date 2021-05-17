Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Launch Charity The Black Fund

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are tackling racism with the launch of The Black Fund. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her new charity with partner Andre Gray in her documentary, Race, Pop & Power.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been praised by fans for her involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK, speaking up about racism within the music industry. On Thursday the singer released her powerful BBC documentary, Race, Pop & Power, getting candid about how being the only black member of Little Mix affected her.

Throughout the documentary, Leigh-Anne and fiancé, Andre Gray, expressed how they wanted to use their platform to help the black community within the arts, subsequently starting their own charity, The Black Fund.

"There's a problem, let's address it. Let's address it together," she said in the film.

She stated on the BBC programme: "For the first time in my life, racism is the topic of conversation. We have the world's attention."

Here's everything we know about Leigh-Anne's new organisation...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray announce their organisation that aims to tackle racism in the industry. Picture: Getty

What is The Black Fund?

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray have created an organisation that channels both finances and other support to charities that carry out important work to empower black communities.

In the announcement post, the singer explained: "A charity built to support existing charities and community groups delivering support to the black community. We are so honoured we have been able to get this charity on its feet and we can’t wait to get started."

Charities can apply for grants from the fund to support the incredible work that's already underway to address issues of race within our society and the creative industries in particular.

On their website the engaged couple state: “We have a long way to go in the fight for our young black generation to see equal playing fields but we mustn’t do nothing!”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about how she felt being the only black member of Little Mix. Picture: Getty

How to apply to The Black Fund

The couple both took to Instagram to announce the news and outline the initiatives they have introduced with the launch of the organisation.

"We have created our first Funding initiative called the ‘The Give Back Grant’ whereby charities can apply via our website for grants up to £5000. We hope to help support existing charities to do the work they already do in support of the Black Community."

The fund is currently open for applications until the 30th of June, grants will be given to programmes that empower black people and stand up against racism. You can apply via The Black Fund website.

