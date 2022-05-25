Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Fiancé Andre Gray Are Set To Marry In Secret This Month

Leigh-Anne Pinnock could be getting married sooner than we thought! Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Are Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray getting married this month? Here is everything we know about the rumours that the Little Mix star will be getting married in Jamaica this month...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly gearing up for a 'secret wedding' with Andre Gray two years after her footballer fiancé popped the question!

The Little Mix member became engaged to the sportsman back in May of 2020 after four years of dating, the pair then went on to become parents and welcomed their twin babies in August 2021.

Fans have been patiently awaiting for Leigh-Anne and Andre, both 30, to officially tie the knot, and now reports whirr that the betrothed couple could be jet setting to Jamaica for a destination wedding – and it could be this week!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have been engaged for two years. Picture: Getty

An insider revealed to the tabloids: "Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot.

"They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home," they continued.

Leigh-Anne and Andre vacationed in Jamaica for a winter trip at the beginning of the year as they paid homage to the Mixer's heritage. The 'Between Us' songstress affectionately referred to the areas as "home" in a carousel post celebrating the holiday.

Fans were convinced in February that the couple were walking down the aisle during their last visit to the Caribbean country, however, it soon became apparent that no wedding took place.

Reports theorise that the pair had been waiting for the Queens Park Rangers athlete's season to end so they would have extended time to celebrate with family.

Rumours cirulate that Jade Thirlwall has already headed to Jamaica. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

Little Mix performed their last show as part of the Confetti Tour on May 14, marking the beginning of the girl group's hiatus – meaning both Pinnock and Gray will have plenty of time away from work to celebrate their nuptials.

The publication's source continued: "The ceremony is going to be very low key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see.

"Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows," the insider said as they hinted at an intimate ceremony.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have been to Jamaica multiple times as a couple. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Of course, Leigh-Anne's bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, who often refer to one another as 'sisters', are expected to be in attendance.

Eagle-eyed fans have already cottoned on to the band's movements as Jade posted an Instagram story from a plane on Tuesday (May 24) – the wedding can't be too far behind, can it?

