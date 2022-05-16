All The Heartwarming Moments From Little Mix's Final Concert

Little Mix's Confetti tour has come to an end. Picture: Alamy

Here is a rundown of all the best moments from Little Mix's final show – you may need to grab a box of tissues for this one!

Little Mix has rounded off their incredible Confetti Tour, which sadly means that the girl group's hiatus has arrived.

The 'Last Show' was a bittersweet night for both the band and fans alike as the future of Little Mix is somewhat unknown. Their final Confetti concert came to a close on May 14, finishing a three-date run at London's O2 Arena.

It didn't take long for Mixers to take to social media to share the sweetest moments from the concert, it's safe to say that everybody was feeling a little bit emotional over the weekend!

Here are some Confetti highlights from Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's final (for now) performance...

Little Mix concluded their Confetti Tour on May 14. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Little Mix owned The O2 Arena with their powerful three-part harmonies

Little Mix and insane vocals pretty much go hand in hand – but the trio took their singing to new heights on their final night!

The pop powerhouses belted out a fiery rendition of En Vogue's 1992 classic 'Free Your Mind', proving that girls can own the rock world too.

An avalanche of fans took to Twitter to share words of adoration for Little Mix's unparalleled stage presence and vocal delivery – I mean, how can you not?

little mix really set the standard so high pic.twitter.com/rfw6B50j3q — ‏ً (@legendperrie) May 15, 2022

yeah, no one’s touching little mix pic.twitter.com/7DYOx86oqK — AARON misses little mix (@lidolmix) May 15, 2022

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade cry as they take their final bow

As the curtain closed on what was undoubtedly a memorable night, the girl group struggled to fight back tears.

Little Mix managed to deliver A-class vocals and jawdropping choreography all whilst becoming increasingly emotional as the show neared its close.

Fans shared photos of Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade crying as they marked the end of an era and welcomed in their hiatus, talk about a bittersweet moment.

Tears, tears... and just a few more tears!

Are you surprised? The conclusive night meant that emotions were very much on the menu.

All of the Mixers could be seen momentarily losing composure during different segments of the show, but of course, their bandmates and fans were there to help them along as they gave the performance of a lifetime.

I'm not crying, you are!

Jade Thirlwall going from someone who could never cry in front of anyone to crying on nearly every date of this tour, Little Mix truly means the world to her. pic.twitter.com/hENpE3ez4B — Best of Jade (@thebestofjade) May 14, 2022

The Little Mix danced along to their own bops at their Farewell Party

Not only did the girls deliver an unforgettable final concert, but they also celebrated the incredible night!

Following their final night at The O2 Arena in London, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne danced the night away during their 'Farewell (For Now..) Party'.

The trio looked in good spirits despite the emotional night and could be seen embracing and moving on the dancefloor to songs from their own 10-year-long discography.

What a way to go out in style!

🎥: Little Mix dancing and hugging to their song “Is Your Love Enough?” at their Farwell (For Now…) Party pic.twitter.com/yMJAs3icyv — Little Mix Tea ☕️ (@TheLittleMixTea) May 16, 2022

Jade cheekily clapped back at Noel Gallagher for suggesting that Little Mix aren’t songwriters: “We are so so unbelievably grateful for everybody here tonight. There’s no amount of words, no amount of lyrics – cause we do write songs as well… 😌💅” pic.twitter.com/7l0GKpAMhp — Little Mix Tea ☕️ (@TheLittleMixTea) May 16, 2022

Jade Thirlwall gave a farewell speech after their last show

Of course, the group weren't going to let the night pass without indulging in a little bit of nostalgia.

A video of Jade giving a speech at the bon voyage party found its way online, the northern star said: "And we are so, so unbelievably grateful for everybody here tonight.

"There's no amount of words, no amount of lyrics – 'cos we do write songs as well," Jade continued, making a little jab at the nay-sayers in the process."

The songstress continued: "We love each other so much. We are sisters. We are family.

"It is very bittersweet but it is the best time to do this because we are stronger than ever."

