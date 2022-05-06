Little Mix Have Shared How Long Their Hiatus Will Last

Little Mix are going their separate ways at the end of their 'Confetti' tour. Picture: Getty

Little Mix are gearing up for their final tour date before going on hiatus, but days before their last 'Confetti' show the girls have given Mixers reassurance this won't be the last we see of them as a group.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are about to launch their solo ventures but that hasn't stopped them from already discussing the date they'll reunite as a trio for more Little Mix antics.

In a new interview the girls were quizzed on their upcoming break, and whether it will be like One Direction's 'hiatus' which began in 2015 and keeps fans hoping for an imminent reunion.

Perrie admitted they're already discussing when they'll come back, with 'two years' being the time frame they're currently thinking about.

Little Mix have promised to put their friendship first as they embark on solo careers. Picture: Getty

She said: "Honestly, we haven’t even parted ways yet and we’re already talking about when we’re coming back! We’re like: ‘is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?’.”

Jade pointed out the fact they're all such close friends will make it easier to reunite sooner rather than later.

"You can’t deny our relationship," she explained. "Whenever anyone comes to watch the show or sees us in interviews or on social media it’s pretty obvious that we can’t actually live without each other.

“We know how phenomenal we are together, so why would we never want to do that again? Change has to happen in life, you have to move on at some point and try new things, but it’s such a comfort to know we have each other to come back to.

Little Mix have vowed to reunite. Picture: Alamy

“We don’t know how long this will be for but I’m already ready for that reunion!”

Even though the singers plan on embarking on solo careers of their own, they insist they'll remain supportive of one another and that they'll never release new music at the same time.

Perrie spilled: "We’ve all said we will let each other know when we’re going to release so we don’t end up clashing in the charts. We’re rooting for each other, not competing against each other.”

Jade, who's signed with RCA, agreed: "It’s just not going to happen. There will be a conscious effort from all of us to make sure of that.”

Leigh-Anne, who's signed with Warner, said they'll be in communication 'the whole time.'

Little Mix have become the country's most successful girl band since they won The X Factor in 2011 – with now-ex bandmate Jesy Nelson – even winning British Group at last year's Brit Awards.

Saturday 14 May will mark their final performance together before they go their separate ways – but hopefully not for long.

