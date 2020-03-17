Little Mix Boyfriends: Who Are Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Dating? From Chris Hughes To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix are all loved up! Picture: PA

Who are Little Mix dating? Here's everything you need to know about Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall's boyfriends.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall often share loved-up snaps and videos with their boyfriends on social media. But who is it The Search stars are dating? Let’s take a look...

Little Mix Reveal New Album Will Be Ready In Time For Summer: Release Date, Title, And What We Know So Far

Who is Jesy Nelson dating?

Jesy Nelson has been in a relationship with former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes since 2019.

The pair were photographed kissing in a kebab shop and they’ve been inseparable ever since!

They often shared loved-up snaps on Instagram, gush about each other in interviews and share videos from their adorable date nights.

Who is Perrie Edwards dating?

Perrie Edwards is in a relationship with Liverpool football player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The couple were first spotted together in November 2016 but they didn’t make things ‘Instagram official’ until January 2017.

Fast forward to 2020, the pair now live together and stronger than ever.

Perrie opened up about their ‘lovely balanced healthy relationship’ during a chat with Notion magazine last year.

She said: “I’m a little creep sometimes, I'm a little weirdo. And he loves me for that, and that's why I'm like, "Woohoo!" You know? I don't have to put on a front and be this perfect girlfriend. “He's like, perfection. He's not too much, he's not too clingy, but he's not too cool for school. He's got a perfect balance, he's super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice.”

She added: “He just wants the best for me, as do I him. So it's just a lovely balanced healthy relationship, and I love it.

“It's a breath of fresh air.”

Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock dating?

Leigh-Anne is in a relationship with footballer Andre Gray and the pair live together in a huge mansion.

The pair love to travel and often share intimate snaps with fans from their romantic getaways.

Andre also appeared in Little Mix’s ‘Think About Us’ music video. Leigh-Anne shared a still from the shoot last year, which she captioned: “I mean we’re not used to an audience but my boy did good! Just look at that bod mannn.”

Who is Jade Thirlwall dating?

Jade is currently single after splitting from The Struts’ Jed Elliott in 2019.

The pair dated for three and a half years and have vowed to ‘remain mates’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News