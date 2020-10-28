Jade Thirlwall Confirms Jordan Stephens Relationship As She Gushes Over His ‘Love Of Drag Culture’

28 October 2020, 14:25 | Updated: 28 October 2020, 14:27

Jade Thirlwall is a huge fan of drag culture, and so is her new boyfriend Jordan Stephens!
Jade Thirlwall is a huge fan of drag culture, and so is her new boyfriend Jordan Stephens! Picture: instagram

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens are officially in a relationship and we Stan!

Jade Thirlwall has finally confirmed her relationship with Jordan Stephens and it sounds like they’re a match made in heaven.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, the ‘Confetti’ singer gushed over her ‘perfect’ new boyfriend and his 'love of drag culture’.

What's Next For Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall: Career Outside Band Including TikTok & Activism

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens are officially girlfriend and boyfriend!
Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens are officially girlfriend and boyfriend! Picture: instagram

Fans of the 27-year-old will know she is obsessed with all things drag, and was even a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year.

Opening up, she said: “It’s really important for that whoever I find relationship-wise loves drag culture.

“When I first started talking to my boyfriend, I discovered he did a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, right, that’s it. 

“He’s perfect. Sign me up! A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine.”

Rumours that the pair struck up a romance during lockdown began swirling earlier this year.

An insider told a tabloid at the time: “Jade has been open to dating for a while now but it can be hard to find the time to meet people usually.

“While stuck at home she started messaging Jordan and they have been getting on but it's still really early days.  

“They met up for a walk to chat and get to know each other which was nice but nothing has happened between them yet.”

The pair were then spotted on a romantic holiday in Venice and it looks like they’re now going from strength to strength.

We’re so happy for them both!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles brought his 'Adore You' video to real life

Harry Styles Is Life Imitating Art Hanging Out In Fan’s Bedroom & Recreating ‘Adore You’ Video
Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album 'Confetti': Everything We Know From Release Date To Tracklist

Little Mix

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of everything. But what's her age, ethnicity and Instagram?

Chrissy Teigen: Age, Ethnicity & Instagram Revealed

The I'm A Celeb line-up has been cast

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Confirmed And Rumoured Cast And Contestants Revealed

Harry Styles' Golden necklace is in high demand online

Where To Get Your Own Version Of Harry Styles’ ‘Golden’ Necklace

Harry Styles tagged in music teaser and fans are living

Harry Styles Tagged In Music Teaser By Band Cannons & We're All Freaking Out

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album