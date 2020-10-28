Jade Thirlwall Confirms Jordan Stephens Relationship As She Gushes Over His ‘Love Of Drag Culture’

Jade Thirlwall is a huge fan of drag culture, and so is her new boyfriend Jordan Stephens! Picture: instagram

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens are officially in a relationship and we Stan!

Jade Thirlwall has finally confirmed her relationship with Jordan Stephens and it sounds like they’re a match made in heaven.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, the ‘Confetti’ singer gushed over her ‘perfect’ new boyfriend and his 'love of drag culture’.

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens are officially girlfriend and boyfriend! Picture: instagram

Fans of the 27-year-old will know she is obsessed with all things drag, and was even a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year.

Opening up, she said: “It’s really important for that whoever I find relationship-wise loves drag culture.

“When I first started talking to my boyfriend, I discovered he did a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, right, that’s it.

“He’s perfect. Sign me up! A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine.”

Rumours that the pair struck up a romance during lockdown began swirling earlier this year.

An insider told a tabloid at the time: “Jade has been open to dating for a while now but it can be hard to find the time to meet people usually.

“While stuck at home she started messaging Jordan and they have been getting on but it's still really early days.

“They met up for a walk to chat and get to know each other which was nice but nothing has happened between them yet.”

The pair were then spotted on a romantic holiday in Venice and it looks like they’re now going from strength to strength.

We’re so happy for them both!

