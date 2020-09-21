What's Next For Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall: Career Outside Band Including TikTok & Activism

Jade Thirlwall is part of one of the biggest bands in the world, Little Mix, but what does she get up to outside the band?

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is not only a global superstar, incredible singer, fashion icon and social media queen- the 27-year-old is also a vocal activist, song writer, and businesswoman, so, yes, she's basically killing it in every aspect of life.

As this fan summed up pretty well, the Geordie singer has her fingers in so many different pies, and executes everything she does flawlessly!

They wrote: "A Vogue Arabia photoshoot and interview, a high fashion photoshoot for Christian Cowan, a second Skinnydip collection cause the first did so well and international retailer ASOS picking up the Skinnydip range."

"Jade Thirlwall is thriving and we love to see it."

Lil Nas X x Christian Cowan collection with 100% proceeds donated to Black LGBTQ charity

High fashion, but make it charitable.

Most recently, Jade joined the likes of Lil Nas himself, Violet Chachki and Marc Jacobs to model the high end, punky fashion collection for New York Fashion Week (virtually, of course) not only to slay the looks, but to raise money for The Loveland Foundation.

The charity "is committed to showing up for communities of colour in unique and powerful ways, with a particular focus on Black women and girls" and is perfectly encapsulates Jades commitment to activism fighting for equality.

Oh, and she looks absolutely incredible- as always!

TikTok queen

Jade, like a lot of the world, has made herself a TikTok account, and we're NGL, we're obsessed with it.

From imitating the iconic 'Chanel' video during lockdown which lifted everyone's spirits, to throwing back to hilarious Little Mix moments including this one where her harness flipped her around mid-performance, and mid-air.

If you didn't know how funny the singer was before, you'll know now!

Confetti album and 2021 tour

As if all of this wasn't enough- Little Mix announced a brand new album, 'Confetti' dropping and an accompanying 2021 UK tour, which, after the year we've all had, is seriously welcome news to all!

They haven't released an album since LM5 in late 2018, so we're so excited to have a record from the gals, especially since they've dropped the absolute banger that is 'Holiday' recently, giving us a taste of what's to come!

To find out about their upcoming tour, click here!

