WATCH: Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Watches Her First Ever Disney Film

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has just at down to watch her first ever Disney film and fans can't believe what they're seeing as the singer admits she didn't know who Simba was.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has revealed she's never seen a Disney film as she sat down to watch The Lion King for the very first time, admitting she didn't even know who Simba was, leaving everyone asking WTF?!

Jesy Nelson has never seen a Disney film until now. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson/ The Lion King Disney

Jesy, 29, posted a clip of her snuggled up watching the infamous Disney film, captioning the video, "Guys, I'm watching my first Disney film."

As baby Simba came on to the screen, she asks, "Aww, is that Simba?"

Unsurprisingly, fans couldn't believe they were seeing the 'Bounce Back' singer revealing such a mind boggling admission, wondering what she spent her childhood doing if it wasn't watching the iconic collection of Disney cartoons.

One wrote, "jesy nelson is 29 years old and she has just watched her first disney movie ever... unstanning."

Another said, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL- JESY NELSON IS FINALLY WATCHING A DISNEY MOVIE!!"

However, it doesn't seem Jesy is going to have much down time to make her way through the full collection, as Little Mix just announced they have a brand new album, 'Confetti' on the way, and an accompanying tour kicking off in 2021!

They announced the tour much to fans' delight after they, like all other artists, were forced to postpone their UK summer tour.

The band wrote: "Who’s ready for the CONFETTI TOUR 2021? The thought of getting back on stage and seeing your faces means the world to us, we cannot wait!"

If you want to find out more about how you can get tickets, where they are playing and when, then look no further- we have everything you need to know here!

