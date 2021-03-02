Little Mix Discuss ‘New Dawn’ Of The Band And ‘Doing Their Own Thing’
2 March 2021, 10:29
Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have warned a ‘new dawn of Little Mix’ is coming.
As Little Mix get used to working together as a trio without bandmate Jesy Nelson, the girls have hinted at an entirely new chapter for themselves individually as well as as a group.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards spoke to Glamour about how much they’ve grown since winning The X Factor in 2011 and after almost a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the girls are on the verge of “a new dawn.”
Discussing how time away from their busy schedules made them realise their passions, Jade said: “This time has given everyone perspective of what you truly love doing in life and figuring that out.”
Leigh-Anne agreed: “It’s definitely important. It’s going to take time. It’s not something that happens overnight after being together 24/7.”
Jade continued: “I’m not saying that we’re codependent, but we do heavily rely on each other, so it’s been healthy to take a step back and think, ‘What do I want?’ As we come together and work together this year, we’ll have an even better and healthier relationship with that perspective.
“This time’s taught me that I am still figuring out who I am, too. I don’t really know who I am. I used to get scared at that thought, but now I’ve stopped punishing myself for not knowing.”
Confirming the girls have individual projects underway, as well as new music as a band, she added: “It’s beautiful that we’re still a group, but we want to help push each other to do our own thing, too. It’s like a new dawn of Little Mix.”
What all of their individual projects include remains to be seen, but at the end of last year Perrie teased the launch of a brand of her own, Disora, set to be unveiled soon.
Leigh-Anne has also turned her talents to the big screen, working on a movie called Boxing Day which will be released at the end of this year, and using her platform to front a documentary on racism on BBC Three.
Meanwhile, Jade has reportedly been lined up for a string of presenting jobs after impressing BBC bosses with her hosting skills during the band’s talent show The Search.
