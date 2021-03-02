Little Mix Discuss ‘New Dawn’ Of The Band And ‘Doing Their Own Thing’

Little Mix are on the verge of 'a new dawn'. Picture: Getty

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have warned a ‘new dawn of Little Mix’ is coming.

By Capital FM

As Little Mix get used to working together as a trio without bandmate Jesy Nelson, the girls have hinted at an entirely new chapter for themselves individually as well as as a group.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards spoke to Glamour about how much they’ve grown since winning The X Factor in 2011 and after almost a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the girls are on the verge of “a new dawn.”

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty

Discussing how time away from their busy schedules made them realise their passions, Jade said: “This time has given everyone perspective of what you truly love doing in life and figuring that out.”

Leigh-Anne agreed: “It’s definitely important. It’s going to take time. It’s not something that happens overnight after being together 24/7.”

Jade continued: “I’m not saying that we’re codependent, but we do heavily rely on each other, so it’s been healthy to take a step back and think, ‘What do I want?’ As we come together and work together this year, we’ll have an even better and healthier relationship with that perspective.

Perrie Edwards is about to launch a brand of her own. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is fronting a documentary on racism. Picture: Getty

“This time’s taught me that I am still figuring out who I am, too. I don’t really know who I am. I used to get scared at that thought, but now I’ve stopped punishing myself for not knowing.”

Confirming the girls have individual projects underway, as well as new music as a band, she added: “It’s beautiful that we’re still a group, but we want to help push each other to do our own thing, too. It’s like a new dawn of Little Mix.”

Jade Thirlwall has apparently been signed to a number of presenting roles. Picture: Getty

What all of their individual projects include remains to be seen, but at the end of last year Perrie teased the launch of a brand of her own, Disora, set to be unveiled soon.

Leigh-Anne has also turned her talents to the big screen, working on a movie called Boxing Day which will be released at the end of this year, and using her platform to front a documentary on racism on BBC Three.

Meanwhile, Jade has reportedly been lined up for a string of presenting jobs after impressing BBC bosses with her hosting skills during the band’s talent show The Search.

