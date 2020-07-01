Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Rizzle Kicks's Jordan Stephens 'Confirm Romance' At Black Trans Lives Matter March

1 July 2020, 08:57

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens spotted together at Black Trans march in London
Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens spotted together at Black Trans march in London. Picture: Instagram/ @jordanfstephens

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall attended the Black Trans Lives Matter march with Rizzle Kicks's Jordan Stephens fuelling romance rumours as they were spotted with their arms around each other.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is reportedly dating Rizzle Kicks's Jordan Stephens as the pair were spotted arm-in-arm at a Black Trans Lives matter march in London last weekend, with rumours of the pair's budding romance having spread in recent weeks.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Adorable Throwback To Unrecognisable X Factor Days

This is the first time the two British pop stars have been spotted out together in public, which isn't surprising considering lockdown, but it appears they're more than friends as a snap reveals them be walking with their arms around one another!

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens attend Black Trans Lives Matter march in London
Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens attend Black Trans Lives Matter march in London. Picture: Instagram

A source told the tabloids the pair started talking and dating 'whilst stuck at home' during lockdown, but only now have been able to get together- and what an incredible cause they're supporting whilst doing so.

This would also appear to be Jade's first romance since her relationship with The Struts singer, Jed Elliott, which ended in 2019.

Jade marched with a poster of Marsha P. Johnson, an American gay liberation activist who was instrumental in the Stonewall riots that birthed the modern gay rights movement and is celebrated across Pride month in June.

View this post on Instagram

Same sign as I used in 2016.

A post shared by Jordan Stephens (@jordanfstephens) on

This is by no means the first time Jade has been spotted taking to the streets demanding for political action, having been a vocal ally for both the LGBTQ community as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jordan, too, has long since used his platform to spread awareness and educate others, posting he used the same poster for the most recent Black Trans Matter march as he used four years ago in 2016- with the need for it more evident now than ever.

So, we're excited to see where these two incredible artists and ally's relationship heads in the future!

If you would like to learn more about how you can support the Black Trans community here in the UK, visit @allblacklivesuk, a community youth-led movement fighting for racial equality and justice for all Black people in the UK.

