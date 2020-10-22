12 Lyrics That Prove Little Mix Are The Fiercest Women In Pop

Little Mix's fiercest lyrics throughout the years. Picture: Getty Images

Little Mix have released five albums with their sixth, 'Confetti' coming very soon and the ladies have injected their experiences, values and messages in their songs making for some iconic and sassy lyrics we love them so much for.

Little Mix have delivered us some of the most iconic pop tracks of the past decade, with the catchiest lyrics that have stuck with fans for years, from break up track 'Shout Out To My Ex' to the legendary 'Woman Like Me'.

We've collected together some of the ladies fiercest lyrics to remind you guys some of their best moments, and let's be honest, there's also some serious Instagram caption inspiration to be found here as well.

1. Not A Pop Song

I don't do what Simon says

Get the message 'cause it's read

Their latest release didn't hold back from name checking a certain X Factor judge and label owner, who the band recently parted ways with to pursue other avenues for their music and career.

The play on words shows they really aren't scared about dropping some cheeky lines about their former boss, but they still insist there's no bad blood between them...

2. Shout Out To My Ex

Guess I should say thank you

For the hate yous and the tattoos

Oh baby, I'm cool by the way

Ain't sure I loved you anyway

Go 'head, babe, I'mma live my life, my life, yeah

2016 smash 'Shout Out To My Ex' released on the girls' iconic album Glory Days saw Perrie take some of the biggest killer lines, not so subtly directed toward her recent ex and One Direction member, Zayn, who ended their engagement by text message.

If this song doesn't let the world know the girls are a bunch of talented savages, what does?

3. Joan Of Arc

One foot in the club everybody watch me

One pop on the booty everybody love me

Ain't the reason, I'm cocky

I make myself feel sexy

Fanning myself, I'm stanning myself

I love me so much I put my hands on myself

This LM5 track barely needs any explanation- have you seen the title of the track?!

Named after the French heroine who led the country into a victorious war against the English, only to be burned at the stake, the song is a feminist anthem all about being completely un-apologetic about loving yourself.

4. Black Magic

Get your boy on his knees

And repeat after me, say

Take a sip of my secret potion

I'll make you fall in love

For a spell that can't be broken

One drop should be enough

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe

And it's called black magic

Literally a tune about making boys falls in love with you in an instant.

It's a fun twist modern day witchcraft, and we're here for it.

5. Power

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget

Who got the power

Another track whose clue is in the title, 'Power' is an undeniable anthem about women having control, even if society appears to show men having control.

Released in 2017 on their album 'Glory Days', the whole album gave the girls a reputation for being the singing powerhouses they're known for today, excuse the pun.

6. Hair

And when you see him in the club

Just flip your hair

Don't show him any love (really?)

'Cause you've had enough

7. Wasabi

Love to hate me, praise me, shame me

Either way you talk about me

The catchy LM5 tune points out that people might not be saying nice things about you- but they're still talking about you.

Ever seen Little Mix be bothered?! Us neither.

8. Wings

Mama told me not to waste my life,

She said spread your wings my little butterfly

Don't let what they say keep you up at night,

And they can't detain you

'Cause wings are made to fly

One of the band's earliest bops, 'Wings' is a seriously inspiration track about living your full potential and not being afraid to take the leap of spreading your wings and flying.

Which they certainly did and have continued to do until this very day, mic drop.

9. Woman Like Me

I always say what I'm feeling

I was born without a zip on my mouth

Oh, to be a woman just like the Little Mix gals.

This comeback track from LM5 gave everyone a taste of exactly what Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade were trying to say, which is, they are proud of being the strong and inspirational women they are and aren't afraid to let everyone know.

What can say this better than getting the legendary Nicki Minaj on their song too?!

Iconic.

10. I Won't

I got my heart, my head up high

I will be strong, I will survive

'Cause all of the hurt will wash away with the rain

And all that we've learned will be enough to shine again

The lesser known track from their third album, 'Get Weird', has a seriously important message about not letting anyone tell you what to do or how to live your life.

It tells people to hold their head up high as their future is full of hope and brightness, and in a year like 2020, we can't think of anything more needed RN.

11. The Cure

Now it's me and myself, don't need no one else

This happiness was always inside me

But Lord, it took a minute to find me

And this freedom I found is with the million you now

And I'm puttin' all my troubles behind me

I only need my heart to guide me

Best your on best friend and superhero, say Little Mix, and we think we'll do just that.

"I only need my heart to guide me" is a seriously powerful line and sometimes you really need to hear it in a song, which LM5 track 'The Cure' certainly serves us.

