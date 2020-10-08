Little Mix Announce LM5: The Tour Film

Little Mix announced the news about their new LM5: The Tour Film on Instagram. Picture: PA images

Little Mix have announced LM5: The Tour Film.

Little Mix are bringing their LM5 Tour footage ‘to a screen near you’ and we couldn’t be more excited.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, who are currently starring on Little Mix: The Search and gearing up for the release of their sixth studio album, ‘Confetti,’ announced the news in an Instagram post.

Little Mix are bringing LM5: The Tour 'to a cinema near you!'. Picture: Little Mix

It read: “We're coming to a screen near you! LM5: The Tour Film will be in cinemas 21st and 22nd November.

“Tickets go on sale NEXT Thursday. Link in stories for more info #LittleMixTourFilm.”

Fans celebrated the news in the comments, with one writing: “You girls really love spoiling us huh!”

Another added: “This is a lot to take in, WHAAT. So much excitement.”

The 2019 tour included 19 dates across the country and featured performances of hit songs such as ‘Woman Like Me,’ 'Power,' and 'Shout Out To My Ex'.

Full set list:

'TNM/Salute'

'Power'

'Woman Like Me'

'Wasabi'

'Bounce Back'

'Only You/Black Magic'

'Strip'

'Told You So'

'The Cure'

'Secret Love Song'

'Joan Of Arc'

'Wings'

'Shout Out To My Ex'

'Woman's World'

'Reggaetón Lento'

'No More Sad Songs'

'Think about us'

'More than words'

'Touch'

Could we BE anymore excited to relive it on the big screen?!

