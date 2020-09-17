When Are Little Mix Confetti Tour Tickets Going On Sale? And How Much Are They?

17 September 2020, 19:58

Little Mix have confirmed their Confetti tour for 2021
Little Mix have confirmed their Confetti tour for 2021. Picture: PA

How can you get tickets for the Little Mix Confetti tour? Will there be a resale? How much are Little Mix tour tickets? Here’s what we know about the 2021 show.

Little Mix have excited their fans with the best announcement of 2020 so far - they’re going on tour with their new album Confetti.

After making the statement, fans of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are left desperate to know when the Confetti tour tickets go on sale.

Not only that, but how much are the Little Mix tour tickets?

RANKED: Every One Of Little Mix's Singles Ever!

Here’s what we know about those all important ticket sale dates, resale tickets and prices:

Little Mix also announced new album Confetti
Little Mix also announced new album Confetti. Picture: Little Mix

When are Little Mix Confetti Tour tickets going on sale?

They made the official announcement they were going on tour on September 17 and the Little Mix Confetti tour tickets officially go on sale Friday, September 25 at 9am.

UK tickets will be available from gigsandtours.com and Ticketmaster.ie in Ireland.

Can you get Little Mix Confetti tour presale tickets?

Worried about getting general sale tickets? Don’t worry! You can also give yourself the opportunity to get presale tickets if you pre order their new album.

Fans that pre-order a copy of Confetti from the official store, Little-mix.com before 3pm on Tuesday 22nd September will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for the opportunity to get early access tickets to the tour.

How much are Little Mix Confetti tour tickets?

At the moment, there is no confirmation of ticket prices, however, they will vary depending on which seat you would like and venue.

Also, there is £1 charity donation added to booking fees which will be split between Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have excited fans with their Confetti tour announcement

Little Mix The Confetti Tour 2021: UK Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

Harry Styles has had a hugely successful solo career

All Of Harry Styles’ Career-Defining Moments Since Going Solo

Tom Holland has slicked-back hair in The Devil All the Time

Tom Holland’s Hair In The Devil All The Time Is Sending Fans Into Meltdown

Taylor Swift has explained the inspiration behind 'Betty'

The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Song ‘Betty’

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album 'Confetti': Everything We Know From Release Date To Tracklist

Little Mix

Niall Horan shows love to Miley Cyrus and her track 'Midnight Sky'

WATCH: Niall Horan Is Miley Cyrus's Biggest Fan As He Covers Midnight Sky

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present