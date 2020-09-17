When Are Little Mix Confetti Tour Tickets Going On Sale? And How Much Are They?

Little Mix have confirmed their Confetti tour for 2021. Picture: PA

How can you get tickets for the Little Mix Confetti tour? Will there be a resale? How much are Little Mix tour tickets? Here’s what we know about the 2021 show.

Little Mix have excited their fans with the best announcement of 2020 so far - they’re going on tour with their new album Confetti.

After making the statement, fans of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are left desperate to know when the Confetti tour tickets go on sale.

Not only that, but how much are the Little Mix tour tickets?

RANKED: Every One Of Little Mix's Singles Ever!

Here’s what we know about those all important ticket sale dates, resale tickets and prices:

Little Mix also announced new album Confetti. Picture: Little Mix

When are Little Mix Confetti Tour tickets going on sale?

They made the official announcement they were going on tour on September 17 and the Little Mix Confetti tour tickets officially go on sale Friday, September 25 at 9am.

UK tickets will be available from gigsandtours.com and Ticketmaster.ie in Ireland.

Can you get Little Mix Confetti tour presale tickets?

Worried about getting general sale tickets? Don’t worry! You can also give yourself the opportunity to get presale tickets if you pre order their new album.

Fans that pre-order a copy of Confetti from the official store, Little-mix.com before 3pm on Tuesday 22nd September will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for the opportunity to get early access tickets to the tour.

How much are Little Mix Confetti tour tickets?

At the moment, there is no confirmation of ticket prices, however, they will vary depending on which seat you would like and venue.

Also, there is £1 charity donation added to booking fees which will be split between Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.