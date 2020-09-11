RANKED: Every One Of Little Mix's Singles Ever!

11 September 2020, 10:58

Vote for your favourite Little Mix single ever
Vote for your favourite Little Mix single ever. Picture: YouTube/ Little Mix

Little Mix have released dozens of iconic singles since they formed in 2011, but which is your favourite of all time? Vote now!

The Little Mix ladies have been dropping bangers for years, from 'Wings', to 'Touch', and 'Power' to 'Holiday', they've given us club bangers, ballads and certified bops.

But, we all have that one tune we're ride or die for.

So, it's time to choose your favourite Little Mix single of all time, harking all the way back to their very first single 'Cannonball' released in 2012, right up to their most recent release of 'Holiday'.

Get voting!

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Hot On Capital

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end in 2021

Why Is 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Ending?

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi releases 'I don't even know who Lewis Capaldi is' merch

Lewis Capaldi Releases 'Who Wants To Be A Millionnaire' Roast Merch & It's For An Amazing Cause

News

Zayn teases fans he has new stuff on the way

Zayn Announces 'New Stuff Coming' In First Instagram Snap In Ages & Everyone Is Ready

News

Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

News

Which Harry Styles era are you?

Quiz: Which Harry Styles Era Are You?

News