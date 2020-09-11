RANKED: Every One Of Little Mix's Singles Ever!

Little Mix have released dozens of iconic singles since they formed in 2011, but which is your favourite of all time? Vote now!

The Little Mix ladies have been dropping bangers for years, from 'Wings', to 'Touch', and 'Power' to 'Holiday', they've given us club bangers, ballads and certified bops.

But, we all have that one tune we're ride or die for.

So, it's time to choose your favourite Little Mix single of all time, harking all the way back to their very first single 'Cannonball' released in 2012, right up to their most recent release of 'Holiday'.

Get voting!

