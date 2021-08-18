Exclusive

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

18 August 2021, 17:09

10 Years of Little Mix on Capital
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital. Picture: Alamy

We're celebrating Little Mix's 10th anniversary all day on Capital!

We're celebrating a decade of Little Mix being in our lives, right here on Capital!

This Thursday (19th August) marks ten years since Leigh-Anne, Perrie, Jade and Jesy were brought together as a group for the first time and we'll be re-living some of their biggest and best moments since then.

Roman Kemp will host '10 Years of Little Mix: The Watch Party' from 6pm on Global Player and YouTube, taking a look back at some of our favourite Little Mix moments on Capital.

Then from 7pm, The Capital Evening Show's Jimmy Hill is bringing you his 10th birthday special on the radio.

And of course, we'll be playing Little Mix's massive hits throughout the day and keeping you up-to-date with how the girls are celebrating the big day themselves.

Download Global Player to watch and listen live to everything Little Mix this Thursday - it's free and available in your app store to grab now, plus there's playlists and podcasts there too.

Little Mix: The Watch Party, this Thursday from 6pm on Global Player & YouTube

Hot On Capital

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: All The Details From Air Date To Contestants

TV & Film

Liam Payne has been dating Maya Henry since summer 2019

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Relationship Timeline: From Split To Reuniting

Liam Payne

Here's the lowdown on the Love Island finale favourites

Which Couple Have The Bookies Made Favourite For Love Island 2021?

TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

The very best moments from the Love Island baby challenges over the years

Love Island’s Most Unforgettable Baby Challenge Moments Ever

News

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are sharing their pregnancy journeys together.

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards' Beautiful Baby Bump Pictures

News