Jade Thirlwall's 'Heart Is Bursting' After Little Mix Bandmates Give Birth

Jade Thirlwall gets emotional over Little Mix baby arrivals. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Perrie Edwards

By Capital FM

Jade Thirlwall sends love to Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards after the births of their children – here's what "cool Auntie Jade" had to say!

Little Little Mix is here – and Jade Thirlwall is over the moon!

The Mixer world has been bustling with baby mania news ever since Perrie Edwards announced the birth of her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21st.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's exciting news soon followed, with her and fiancé Andrey Gray's announcement of twins coming on August 23rd – the incredible news just keeps on coming!

It didn't take long for band member Jade to gush online over all the heartwarming news – here's what the supportive 'sister' had to say...

Little Mix have had baby mania this August. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

On Tuesday, Jade took to Instagram to share a message with fans praising her bandmates amid all the exciting news.

The pop sensation couldn't be happier for her fellow Mixers, writing: "My heart is honestly bursting for my sisters."

"Unbelievably proud of these women for handling their pregnancies like the Queens they truly are," she continued the heartfelt post, "and bringing a little Little mix into the world.

"Can't wait to be the cool Auntie Jade lol" – we can't wait to see the star whip out her fun auntie chops either!

Thirlwall capped off the sentimental post with a simple declaration, writing "love you @leighannepinnock @perrieedwards."

Jade Thirlwall posts a tribute to her Little Mix band members and their babies. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall rallies around Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards after their births. Picture: Getty

The 28-year-old star also sent love to two more new mums within the Little Mix world – their circle has welcomed five new bundles of joy in the past couple of weeks!

She congratulated Leigh-Anne's sister, Sairah Pinnock, as well as the band's manager, Samantha Cox, both whom have welcomed babies very recently.

Jade wrote: "Congratulations too to @sariah_pinnock and @iamsamcoxy. What a beautiful bond these babies will have".

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and manager, Sam Cox all gave birth around the same time. Picture: Samantha Cox/Instagram

Manager, Samantha Cox shared her enthusiasm over the baby mania. Picture: Samantha Cox/Instagram

Between the births, the 10 year anniversary of the band and the announcement of the new album, the girls have had a very busy August!

We can't wait to see more iconic auntie moments from Jade as all the members of little Little Mix get older!

