Jade Thirlwall Just Landed Herself A Stylish New Job

10 September 2021, 16:32

Jade Thirlwall has landed herself an impressive new job
Jade Thirlwall has landed herself an impressive new job. Picture: Getty / Jade Thirlwall/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

In case you needed further proof Jade Thirlwall is killing it…

The Little Mix girls have had an incredibly successful 10 years and as they embark on solo projects outside of their sensational group, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall continue to prove there’s quite literally nothing they can’t do.

In the latest episode of Jade being an absolute queen, the 28-year-old’s only gone and landed herself a deal with one of the biggest sportswear brands, Ellesse.

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Jade has been announced as the face of the brand, modelling their brand new collection and showing us yet again why athleisure is all we need in these strange new times we’re living in.

Jade's lockdown outfits were a whole mood
Jade's lockdown outfits were a whole mood. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

“I’m super excited to announce that I am the new face of @ellesseuk,” Jade wrote alongside some of the stunning campaign images on Instagram.

“Can’t wait for you guys to see the full collection coming soon.”

Bandmate Perrie, who just welcomed her first baby, was naturally among the first to congratulate her pal, writing: “Go baby GO!”

Alexandra Burke also commented: “Yes my girl!” While Tinie Tempah left a string of flame emojis.

After showing off the comfiest yet chicest lockdown wardrobe of all last year, Jade is serving baggy tracksuit realness with her new collection.

Jade rocked a flared pair of patterned leggings in one of the shoot images, teamed with a crop top featuring mesh long-sleeves.

Who said you couldn’t go from the sofa to the stage?

