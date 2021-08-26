Has Perrie Edwards Named Her Baby Yet?

On Air Now
26 August 2021, 17:16
Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first baby on 21 August, but have they given their little one a name yet?
Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first baby earlier this month, days after Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed twins with her fiancé Andre Gray.
After her adorable announcement that she and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had finally become parents, the couple are staying understandably quiet on any more baby details.
But has Perrie named her baby? Here’s what we know…
Perrie hasn’t yet shared the name of her firstborn with boyfriend Alex – the couple may even still be deciding on a moniker!
The new mum announced the birth of her little one a day after their arrival, so the name has so far stayed under wraps.
To announce the news their baby had arrived safely, Perrie posted beautiful black and white photos; one of the tot’s tiny hand another of their little foot.
Our hearts!
“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” she captioned it.
Alex posted similar pictures, adding one of his and Perrie’s hand holding their baby’s tiny foot.
Bandmate Leigh-Anne welcomed twins just days earlier, announcing her own news with equally as heart-melting pictures.
