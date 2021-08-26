Has Perrie Edwards Named Her Baby Yet?

26 August 2021, 17:16

Perrie Edwards gave birth on 21 August
Perrie Edwards gave birth on 21 August. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first baby on 21 August, but have they given their little one a name yet?

Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first baby earlier this month, days after Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed twins with her fiancé Andre Gray.

After her adorable announcement that she and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had finally become parents, the couple are staying understandably quiet on any more baby details.

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

But has Perrie named her baby? Here’s what we know…

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have become parents
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have become parents. Picture: Getty

Perrie hasn’t yet shared the name of her firstborn with boyfriend Alex – the couple may even still be deciding on a moniker!

The new mum announced the birth of her little one a day after their arrival, so the name has so far stayed under wraps.

To announce the news their baby had arrived safely, Perrie posted beautiful black and white photos; one of the tot’s tiny hand another of their little foot.

Our hearts!

Perrie Edwards understandably kept much of her pregnancy off of social media
Perrie Edwards understandably kept much of her pregnancy off of social media. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” she captioned it.

Alex posted similar pictures, adding one of his and Perrie’s hand holding their baby’s tiny foot.

Bandmate Leigh-Anne welcomed twins just days earlier, announcing her own news with equally as heart-melting pictures.

