Jade Thirlwall Hasn't Met Little Mix Bandmates' Babies Yet

14 September 2021, 15:23 | Updated: 14 September 2021, 15:42

Jade Thirlwall revealed why she hadn't met Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards' babies yet!

Jade Thirlwall is yet to meet little Little Mix!

We've all been anticipating Jade's auntie antics as she's been supporting Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards every step of the way since they announced their pregnancies.

Jade Thirlwall Just Landed Herself A Stylish New Job

Now that the bundles of joy are finally here, we're all eager to see the Mixer with her bandmates' babies!

On Monday, Jade spoke with Jimmy Hill about her new auntie duties on The Capital Evening Show, chatting about how things have changed since the births, saying "it's been really cute."

When will Jade Thirlwall meet little Little Mix
When will Jade Thirlwall meet little Little Mix. Picture: Getty/Jade Thirwall/Instagram
Little Mix's WhatsApp chat has been taken over with baby photos
Little Mix's WhatsApp chat has been taken over with baby photos. Picture: Getty

he 'Love (Sweet Love)' songstress spilt the tea on what her Little Mix sisters have been up to since the announcements of their first babies' births.

Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with footballer fiancé Andre Gray on the 16th of August with Perrie giving birth to her first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a week later on the 21st.

The bandmates announced their incredible news to the world just days apart!

Jade Thirlwall spilt the tea on the group chat
Jade Thirlwall spilt the tea on the group chat. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

Jade told Jimmy: "There's a lot going on!"

She spoke about how busy life has been for the girls since their new arrivals: "So they needed a bit of time out. But we've been messaging each other every day and they've been sending pictures and all that stuff."

The new face of Ellesse revealed that the baby mania has also taken their group chat by storm!

When quizzed more on the Little Mix WhatsApp chat, the 28-year-old star said: "Leigh actually sent me, like, a picture of the babies – and I was like 'What's that on the side?'

"And she was like 'That's s**t!'.

"Just a really beautiful picture of them and then just like poo."

The Little Mix girls sure are keeping it real when it comes to new motherhood!

We can't wait for Jade to be able to meet her Mixer niece and nephews.

