Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off New Look After Welcoming Twin Babies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoyed a pamper day after giving birth to her twins. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared her new hair transformation with fans after welcoming her twins with fiancé Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has had her first day out as a mama since welcoming her twin babies!

The Little Mix star showed off her new hair transformation after she went for a pamper session and took her two little bundles of joy with her.

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

The 29-year-old shared a snap of her newly sleek and straight hairdo, writing: “Mamma had her first outing with the bubba's ....thank you @hairchateauhenley for my pamper evening."

The hairdressers even re-shared the ‘Confetti’ singer’s snap on Instagram, adding that they were so happy to meet her newborns!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took a trip to the hairdressers with her twin babies. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

“So happy to give this one some well deserved pamper time and to meet the little cubbies so proud @leighannepinnock,” they wrote.

This comes after Leigh-Anne left fans in awe after announcing she had welcomed twins with her fiancé, Andre Gray.

She shared the incredible news on Instagram over the weekend, revealing she had given birth the week prior.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray welcomed their babies in August. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards gave birth days apart. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Bandmate Perrie Edwards also welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently, with the singers giving birth just days apart!

The good pals even announced their pregnancies a few days apart, so Mixers were definitely tearing up over their joint births!

Their bandmate Jade Thirlwall has been gushing over the mini Mixers ever since, with the ‘Sweet Melody’ singer even sharing a heartfelt post about how proud she is of Perrie and Leigh-Anne.

