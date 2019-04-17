Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Officially Sign As Songwriters

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall officially sign as songwriters. Picture: Getty Images

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall have signed a worldwide publishing deal that officially recognises them as songwriters.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have officially signed as songwriters in a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing via TwentySeven Music Publishing after having many writing credits for the band's previous hits and the pair have expressed how happy they are to be recognised in the field.

Leigh-Anne & Jade are already credited as writing on LM5 on tracks including The National Manthem, Joan Of Arc, Motivate, Notice and others, but this is the first time they've officially signed a deal for their joint passion.

Jade took to Instagram to gush about how excited she and Leigh-Anne are to be recognised both as writers and artists.

She wrote: "Still can’t believe that I’ve finally after 8 years, many hits and hundreds of songs later signed a worldwide publishing deal with @sonyatvmusicpub alongside new venture @twentysevenmusicpublishing ♥️ @leighannepinnock and I are so passionate about and love writing."

"It feels good to now be recognised officially as songwriters creating for the group as well as for other artists! I look forward to seeing what the future holds working with @thejennaandrews and @bossybarry...thank you for believing in us."

The pair also released an official statement, saying: "We’re so excited to be a part of the Sony/ATV and TwentySeven team! It feels amazing after eight years in the industry to be recognized as songwriters! We can’t wait to begin our journey with Jenna Andrews and Barry Weiss."

We're so proud of the Little Mix ladies taking their music careers to the next level and are keeping watch to see if they make any hits for other artists, just as Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne did for their smash 'Woman Like Me.'

I'm so proud that Jade and Leigh Anne are songwriters now. We always believe in you girls @LittleMix — Ara🇦🇷 (@st0rmyheartt) April 16, 2019

jade and leigh anne are now official songwriters im so proud💓 — cel (@thirlbeyo) April 4, 2019

