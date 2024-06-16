Set Times For Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

16 June 2024, 14:25 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 16:05

Here's when the Ballers take to the stage
Here's when the Ballers take to the stage. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here are the Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 set times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital’s Summertime Ball has returned with an incredible line-up, kicking off your summer with the UK’s biggest summer party!

The star-studded 2024 line-up featurs some of the biggest names around, including the Sugababes, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Perrie, Paul Russell and so many more!

Capital’s Summertime Ball starts at 2.40PM - keep scrolling for all the set times…

What are the Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 set times?

Rudimental - 15.05

Aitch - 15.35

Ella Henderson - 16.00

Caity Baser - 16.20

Jax Jones - 16.40

Becky Hill - 17.15

Paul Russell - 17.40

Bradley Simpson - 17.50

Sugababes - 18.10

Perrie - 18.50

Meghan Trainor - 19.05

Benson Boone - 19.30

Sabrina Carpenter - 19.50

RAYE - 20.15

David Guetta - 21.00

*These are the set times for in-arena, if watching on Global Player or TikTok it may be slightly different. Set times are subject to change.*

Capital's Summertime Ball lineup
Capital's Summertime Ball lineup. Picture: Global

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live on Global Player.

