Set Times For Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Here's when the Ballers take to the stage. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here are the Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 set times.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital’s Summertime Ball has returned with an incredible line-up, kicking off your summer with the UK’s biggest summer party!

The star-studded 2024 line-up featurs some of the biggest names around, including the Sugababes, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Perrie, Paul Russell and so many more!

Capital’s Summertime Ball starts at 2.40PM - keep scrolling for all the set times…

What are the Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 set times?

Rudimental - 15.05

Aitch - 15.35

Ella Henderson - 16.00

Caity Baser - 16.20

Jax Jones - 16.40

Becky Hill - 17.15

Paul Russell - 17.40

Bradley Simpson - 17.50

Sugababes - 18.10

Perrie - 18.50

Meghan Trainor - 19.05

Benson Boone - 19.30

Sabrina Carpenter - 19.50

RAYE - 20.15

David Guetta - 21.00

*These are the set times for in-arena, if watching on Global Player or TikTok it may be slightly different. Set times are subject to change.*

Capital's Summertime Ball lineup. Picture: Global

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live on Global Player.