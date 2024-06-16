Set Times For Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024
16 June 2024, 14:25 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 16:05
Here are the Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 set times.
Capital’s Summertime Ball has returned with an incredible line-up, kicking off your summer with the UK’s biggest summer party!
The star-studded 2024 line-up featurs some of the biggest names around, including the Sugababes, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Perrie, Paul Russell and so many more!
Capital’s Summertime Ball starts at 2.40PM - keep scrolling for all the set times…
What are the Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 set times?
Rudimental - 15.05
Aitch - 15.35
Ella Henderson - 16.00
Caity Baser - 16.20
Jax Jones - 16.40
Becky Hill - 17.15
Paul Russell - 17.40
Bradley Simpson - 17.50
Sugababes - 18.10
Perrie - 18.50
Meghan Trainor - 19.05
Benson Boone - 19.30
Sabrina Carpenter - 19.50
RAYE - 20.15
David Guetta - 21.00
*These are the set times for in-arena, if watching on Global Player or TikTok it may be slightly different. Set times are subject to change.*
