Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 Kicks Off Today & Fans Are Going All Out!

16 June 2024, 11:38 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 15:07

Raye and Sabrina Carpenter will perform at Capital Summertime Ball 2024
Raye and Sabrina Carpenter will perform at Capital Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

From Sabrina Carpenter, Perrie, Meghan Trainor and RAYE to a bunch of other amazing artists, Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 kicks off today and fans are going all out!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard has finally come around again and ever since the lineup was released fans have been losing their minds and scrabbling for tickets.

From the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Perrie, Meghan Trainor and the super-talented RAYE, tens of thousands of music fans will be filling Wembley stadium rain, hail or shine to see their favourite artists perform.

If you were unlucky enough not to snag a ticket or you just aren’t in the country, don’t fret, the entire concert will be able to stream from the Global Player app or online at globalplayer.com from 3 pm today.

From creating their own friendship bracelets to travelling for hours from outside of England to attend, let’s check out how everyone’s getting ready for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024!

Meghan Trainor will be performing at Capital's Summertime Ball
Meghan Trainor will be performing at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

One super fan @gaaloud, posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter) that they will be attending the Summertime Ball for the 13th year in a row, sharing, “On my way from Leicester to London now on the train for my 13th @CapitalOfficial #CapitalSTB always the gig of the year”

We love the commitment, something of which @beesey67 has also shown as they travelled for hours to be here today, tweeting, “@CapitalOfficial #capitalstb can you give a shout out to Liv & Isla travelling from South Wales to their first Summertime Ball!”

It’s no surprise that Sabrina Carpenter will be bringing in a lot of fans into Wembley today, with her fanbase renaming the ball ‘Sabrina Day.’

User @hello615283 tweeted, “Reading for the capital summertime ball or capital Sabrina time ball xx @TeamSabrina @SabrinaAnnLynn @CapitalOfficial #CapitalSTB #sabrinacarpenter #espresso #sabrinatimeball.”

A Carpenter cleverly used the lyrics of her latest song 'Please Please Please' to express how she's going to feel seeing her fave artist performing live "please please please don’t bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice," @sapphickinney."

Other fans are simply dubbing the ball after their favourite artists perform on the day, which we can see with a Perrie fan writing, “IT’S PERRIE DAY #CapitalSTB” and two friends shared photos of them decked out in Perrie merch, tweeting, “Perrie x Sabrina we’re coming for you! #CapitalSTB @PerrieHQ @SabrinaAnnLynn @CapitalOfficial.”

But Swifties and Carpenters are uniting today to support their girls, with one fan even their own friendship bracelets in the style of the ones shared at Taylor’s Eras Tour shows.

But this fan’s pretty muched summed up how we feel about today;

“LET'S GO TODAY IS THE DAY FOR THE UK'S BIGGEST SUMMER PARTY #CapitalSTB @CapitalOfficial @Barclaycard@wembleystadium @ClubWembley”

Capital Summertime Ball 0224 kicked off on the 16th of June
Capital Summertime Ball 0224 kicked off on the 16th of June. Picture: Capital

