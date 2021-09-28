Jesy Nelson Praises Little Mix 'Sisters’ For Success As A Trio

Jesy Nelson praised her 'sisters' Little Mix for their success as a trio. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson has spoken out about her time in Little Mix, praising her bandmates for continuing the group as a three.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards became a trio in December last year after bandmate Jesy Nelson decided to quit the group when the pressures of being in a band became too much for her mental health.

Almost a year later and Jesy is preparing to launch her solo career, with new single ‘Boyz’, and as she prepares to embark on her next chapter she’s been reflecting on her life in Little Mix.

Perrie Edwards Just Shared A Really Cute Picture Of Her Baby Boy Axel

In a new interview with Reign with Josh Smith, Jesy spoke about why she left the band, claiming people “don’t realise how hard it is go be in a girl band.”

Jesy Nelson is about to embark on her solo career. Picture: Getty

But she also heaped praise on ex bandmates Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne, saying the girls were “like my sisters.”

She said: “I had honestly the most incredible memories with Little Mix.

“We laughed so much… they’re like my sisters. Obviously them getting the number one with Sweet Melody and the Brit Award is everything they deserve.

“I was so happy for them when they won that Brit Award because they f*****g deserve it.”

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix for her mental health. Picture: Getty

Little Mix have released a number of singles since continuing as a trio, including ‘Heartbreak Anthem’, ‘Confetti’ and ‘Kiss My (UhOh)’ with Anne Marie.

Leigh-Anne and Perrie have since become mothers and each of the girls have taken on more solo projects, with Leigh-Anne making her own documentary about racial inequality in the music industry, Jade landing a fashion deal and Perrie starting her own brand.

“They’re just as sick as a three,” Jesy said in an interview with The Guardian in August. “They’re still doing it for girl power. I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters.”

However, the 30-year-old did admit she hasn’t been in contact with the girls since her departure.

Little Mix won British Group at the BRITS 2021. Picture: Getty

She explained: “I think we all need time. It’s a big thing that’s happened.”

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix at the end of last year, saying she found the “constant pressures” of being in a group “very hard.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital