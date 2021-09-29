On Air Now
29 September 2021, 11:13
Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj have confirmed their collaboration! Take a little listen to their teased track, 'Boyz'!
The wait is nearly, it seems as though that the drop of Jesy Nelson’s solo debut is imminent – and none other than Nicki Minaj is on board!
After months of speculation, it’s now been confirmed by the Little Mix alumna that the single ‘Boyz’ will feature the 'Anaconda' rapper.
Jesy Nelson Praises Little Mix 'Sisters’ For Success As A Trio
Both songstresses posted a teaser clip to their socials on Tuesday – here’s a sneak peak into the upcoming tune!
The 30-year-old star has been teasing her first solo venture for some time now, since departing the band in December of last year.
In the promotional video posted to both ladies socials teasing the collaboration, fans are treated to a very brief listen to the intro of the track!
The visuals include Jesy in rehearsals for the 'Boyz' music video as well as a behind the scenes look at her dance crew.
At the end of the short clip, Nicki's instantly recognisable voice can be heard, she raps: "It's the UK baddie and the Barbie."
The newly solo singer captioned the post "Do you think they’re ready for this?", whereas Nicki just simply wrote "almost time".
Hopefully they drop thing long-awaited track sooner rather than later!
Jesy has worked with the rapping sensation before, as Little Mix released mega-hit 'Woman Like Me' with Nicki back in 2018.
The ex-Mixer and rapper must have got on like a house on fire as they continue their working relationship – what will their sound be?
