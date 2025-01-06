Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globes kiss shuts down split rumours

6 January 2025, 12:57 | Updated: 6 January 2025, 17:30

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seal their second Golden Globes with a kiss
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seal their second Golden Globes with a kiss. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ended any split rumours at the Golden Globes 2025.

Since they were rumoured to be dating in April 2023, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept their relationship under wraps.

One of their first purposely public displays of affection was at the Golden Globes 2024 when they were seen cosying up top one another at their table. Fast forward a year and they've been pictured at the same event getting close and sharing a kiss, looking just as in love as they did 12 months ago.

This comes as Timothée gears up to the release of his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown which hits cinemas on Friday 17th January. Meanwhile Kylie has been focusing on elevating her make-up brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie and Timothée at the Golden Globes 2025
Kylie and Timothée at the Golden Globes 2025. Picture: Getty

Due to the private nature of their relationship, Kylie and Timothée have been struck with many split rumours but this Golden Globes appearance proved them all wrong.

On the other hand, rumours online have been whirring about Kylie being pregnant. The most recent rumours come with little to no evidence.

However, the rumours dating back to April last year came off the back of David Tosh claiming on his podcast that he had been told by an employee that the Kardashian-Jenner clan rented out a supermarket and were going to be announcing Kylie's third pregnancy in The Kardashians season 5 finale.

Many publications at the time disputed this claim and now, in 2025, we know it was not true as season 5 came and went with no pregnancy revelations. The start date to season 6 has since been announced.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2025
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2025. Picture: Getty

The man on Kylie's arm wasn't the only thing turning heads at this year's Golden Globes, despite her skipping the red carpet, people couldn't get enough of her completely backless silver gown.

The dress in question was a vintage silver chainmail Atelier Versace dress from 1999 that was worn by on the Elizabeth Hurley in pink on the ’90s awards-show circuit with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

Liz Hurley in Versace chainmail dress
Liz Hurley in Versace chainmail dress. Picture: Getty
Kylie and Timothée at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes
Kylie and Timothée at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

Kylie's gown was completed with gorgeous embellishments on the bust and at the hips.

