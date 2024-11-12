Timothée Chalamet was told to "put on weight" after losing Divergent and Maze Runner roles

Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Timothée Chalamet auditioned for many huge films before his breakthrough performance in Call Me By Your Name.

Timothée Chalamet has revealed the shocking advice an agent gave him after failed auditions for blockbuster movies.

It's hard to imagine any director saying no to Timothée Chalemet now. Over the course of the past few years, he has established himself as one of Hollywood's leading men thanks to brilliant performances in films like Call Me By Your Name and Little Women. He's also gone on to play Paul Atreides in the Dune films and star as Willy Wonka in Wonka.

Now, Timothée has opened up about the start of the career and losing out on big roles in Divergent and The Maze Runner.

Speaking to Zane Lowe about his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, Timothée said: "I wanted to be a big movie actor, but if I auditioned for The Maze Runner or Divergent — things of that variety that were popping when I was coming up — the feedback was always like, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body."

It's currently unclear what roles, Timothée auditioned for in The Maze Runner and Divergent. However, based on his blockbuster ambitions, it seems likely that he tried out for the lead male roles that eventually went to Dylan O'Brien and Theo James respectively.

Discussing the comments about his appearance further, Timothée added: "I had an agent that called me and said, ‘You got to put on weight,’ basically, not aggressively, but you know.”

Of course, Timothée then established a name for himself in critically-acclaimed films like Beautiful Boy and Little Women without changing his appearance. And now, he's a blockbuster name in his own right!

