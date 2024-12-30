Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are expecting their first baby together

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty/Michelle Keegan/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Congratulations to Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, who have just announced Michelle is pregnant with their first baby!

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, both 37, had the best announcement over Christmas, sharing the exciting news they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple posted a joint Instagram snap to announce the happy news with their followers on Sunday, sharing an adorable photo taken on a sunny beach, with Michelle cradling her baby bump.

They wrote in the caption: “2025 is going to be a special one for us…”

Their post was quickly filled with messages of congratulations, with former The Only Way is Essex star Kate Ferdinand writing: “Oh beautiful news, congratulations guys.”

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been married since 2015. Picture: Getty

Rochelle Humes commented: “Over the moon for you both!” While Mark’s mum sweetly wrote: “Grandma again super excited.”

Mark’s close friend and former TOWIE co-star James Argent replied: “I love you and I’m so happy for you both, You’re going to be amazing parents. I can’t wait to be an Uncle.”

The Heart presenter and former Coronation Street actress got married in May 2015, after meeting three years before, backstage on The X Factor. They then bumped into each other at various events and Mark eventually asked her out, joking he ‘chased her’ for a while.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announced their baby news with a beach photo shoot. Picture: Michelle Keegan/Instagram

Their pregnancy photo was apparently taken in November during a holiday to Majorca, said to be one of their favourite holiday destinations.

Michelle’s previously spoken about her ‘frustration’ at the constant questions over her and Mark’s plans to have children.

Speaking to You magazine in 2021, she said: "I’m used to people asking me but it's no one else's business. Nobody else knows what goes on behind closed doors. I think that's the reason that question affects me so much – it's very private!"

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are going to be parents. Picture: Michelle Keegan/Instagram

“Mark is asked about it occasionally but I'm asked every single time.”

Asked whether her family often asked about her plans, she said: “Not any more! People don't mean any harm by it, but they know what the answer's going to be.’”

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

