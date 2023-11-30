Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Just Reached A Major Relationship Milestone

30 November 2023, 11:04 | Updated: 30 November 2023, 13:09

Kylie Jenner celebrates 'Wonka' premiere with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner celebrates 'Wonka' premiere with Timothée Chalamet. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Kylie Jenner travelled to London to be there for Timothée Chalamet's Wonka premiere.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since they were seen packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' concert in LA fans have been dying to catch a glimpse at the unexpected blossoming romance between lip kit queen Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet. But the pair are pretty good at keeping their relationship under wraps.

However, they reached a new relationship milestone when mum of two Kylie jetted over to the UK to support her man in his upcoming film premiere Wonka.

Sporting a velour Tom Ford suit Timothée strutted down the red carpet at The Royal Festival Hall in London for the first screening of his new film Wonka where he stars as the leading role, Willy Wonka.

Although Kylie skipped the red carpet and reportedly stayed in the hotel while the event took place, she was by Timothée's side at the premiere's after party.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet getting cosy at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet getting cosy at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. Picture: Alamy

Pop culture gossip page DeuMoi shared messages from their anonymous contributors who said they could confirm that Kylie was at the Wonka premiere however "she wasn't in the theatre but we saw her at the after party".

A second contributor said: "I can confirm she was there. She stayed at the hotel during the premiere."

Kylie kept her presence in London very lowkey in an attempt to not steal the limelight from her boy. An insider told the tabloids: “This is a huge role for him and Kylie wanted to make sure the spotlight was only on him so she went on a secret mission not to be seen.”

Keeping a low-profile they were said to have headed to private room at the after party. "It was the talk of the party," a source told the MailOnline.

It was 'confirmed' that Kylie Jenner attended the Wonka after party
It was 'confirmed' that Kylie Jenner attended the Wonka after party. Picture: Instagram @deuxmoi
Timothée Chalamet at the "Wonka" World Premiere
Timothée Chalamet at the "Wonka" World Premiere. Picture: Getty

Although, Kylie did make it known that she was spending some time in the UK's capital, as she shared videos to her Instagram story showing her visiting the famous British department store Harrods.

Joined by momager Kris Jenner, the make up mogul checked out her beauty line Kylie Cosmetics in store - the baby pink section was complete with a gifting station where you can engrave your own keyring.

Kris Jenner checks out Kylie Jenner’s Harrods setup

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Here's everything you need to know about Dream Kardashian!

Who Is Dream Kardashian? Everything You Need To Know About Rob Kardashian's Daughter

Here's the latest on Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship

Are Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Still Together?

Exclusive
Three of the Squid Game: The Challenge contestants speak about being in the show

Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants Spill What Filming Was Really Like

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Dating Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Six Albums

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits