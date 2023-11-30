Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Just Reached A Major Relationship Milestone

Kylie Jenner celebrates 'Wonka' premiere with Timothée Chalamet. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Kylie Jenner travelled to London to be there for Timothée Chalamet's Wonka premiere.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Since they were seen packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' concert in LA fans have been dying to catch a glimpse at the unexpected blossoming romance between lip kit queen Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet. But the pair are pretty good at keeping their relationship under wraps.

However, they reached a new relationship milestone when mum of two Kylie jetted over to the UK to support her man in his upcoming film premiere Wonka.

Sporting a velour Tom Ford suit Timothée strutted down the red carpet at The Royal Festival Hall in London for the first screening of his new film Wonka where he stars as the leading role, Willy Wonka.

Although Kylie skipped the red carpet and reportedly stayed in the hotel while the event took place, she was by Timothée's side at the premiere's after party.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet getting cosy at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. Picture: Alamy

Pop culture gossip page DeuMoi shared messages from their anonymous contributors who said they could confirm that Kylie was at the Wonka premiere however "she wasn't in the theatre but we saw her at the after party".

A second contributor said: "I can confirm she was there. She stayed at the hotel during the premiere."

Kylie kept her presence in London very lowkey in an attempt to not steal the limelight from her boy. An insider told the tabloids: “This is a huge role for him and Kylie wanted to make sure the spotlight was only on him so she went on a secret mission not to be seen.”

Keeping a low-profile they were said to have headed to private room at the after party. "It was the talk of the party," a source told the MailOnline.

It was 'confirmed' that Kylie Jenner attended the Wonka after party. Picture: Instagram @deuxmoi

Timothée Chalamet at the "Wonka" World Premiere. Picture: Getty

Although, Kylie did make it known that she was spending some time in the UK's capital, as she shared videos to her Instagram story showing her visiting the famous British department store Harrods.

Joined by momager Kris Jenner, the make up mogul checked out her beauty line Kylie Cosmetics in store - the baby pink section was complete with a gifting station where you can engrave your own keyring.

Kris Jenner checks out Kylie Jenner’s Harrods setup

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.